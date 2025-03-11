The Tariffic News

I read a story that China was imposing tariffs on Canada too - “China to impose additional tariffs on Canadian farm products, marking ‘first use of anti-discrimination tool’ to safeguard interests”, but that China was calling for Canada ‘to cease its discriminatory actions and commit to maintaining fair trade principles’.

And that the reason for doing this was in the spirit of reciprocity, because:

“Canada announced in August 2024 that it would impose a 100 percent tariff on imports of Chinese EVs and also announced a 25 percent tariff on imported steel and aluminum from China.”

So now, if I get this right, last year Canada imposed a 25% tariff on China’s steel and aluminum, supposedly to attack China’s ‘so-called’ overcapacity, but now Canada is crying because the USA has imposed a 25% tariff on Canada’s steel and aluminum!?!?

My feathered friend chirped that what’s good for the goose is good for the gander! And I thought, that’s just tariffic.

Drugs-R-us 2.0 news

Then, I read a story about another drug bust (sort of) in New Brunswick, Canada - “N.B. RCMP discover 40,000 pills worth estimated $200K in the woods” (on March 1st) that the Canadian Mounted Police were searching for something else, when they happened to stumble upon 40,000 pills!!!

And I also read a story about a drug bust in British Columbia, Canada - “Fentanyl shaped like Lego, toys in Campbell River drug bust: B.C. RCMP” (September 25th 2024) that the Canadian Mounted Police seized 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl, made into LEGOs!!!

“Police seized more than 1.6 kilograms of fentanyl with some that was being diluted, dyed, flavoured and moulded into dinosaurs, Lego bricks and other shapes.”

And I read a story about a drug bust in Saskatchewan, Canada - “RCMP seize "potentially millions of doses" of fentanyl in Swift Current” (January 28th), when the Canadian Mounted Police made a traffic stop and then found 8 kilograms (17.5 pounds) of fentanyl under the spare tire!!!

And then I read two stories about drug busts in Manitoba, Canada - “Largest in prairie history: $50 million in meth seized at Manitoba border crossing” (January 14th) when the Canadian Mounted Police seized 406 kilograms !!! of methamphetamine - worth over $50 million!, and - “Four arrested, one wanted following drug seizure” (March 1st) when Winnipeg Police seized 0.8 kilograms of fentanyl that was ‘pressed into colourful shapes such as cookies and soaps’, 1.8 kilgrams of methamphetamine, as well as cocaine and other opioid pills.

And I read two stories about two drug busts in Ontario, Canada - “$29M GTA drug bust included search warrant in Gravenhurst” (January 17th) when the Ontario Provincial Police seized 299 kilograms of cocaine valued at $29 million!!! and - “Toronto police announce $83M cocaine bust, called biggest in force's history”, (January 21st) when the Toronto Police seized 835 kilograms of cocaine worth over $83 million!!!

And my feathered friend chirped that we don’t grow coca leaves here in Canada. And I thought that it must come through that border that nothing comes across, eh?

And I read a story about a drug bust in Alberta, Canada - “Alleged fentanyl dealer arrested in Calgary, large amount of drugs seized” (February 6th) when Alberta Law Enforcement seized 1.5 kilograms of fentanyl!

Then, I read two more stories about drug busts in Alberta, Canada - “One of the largest drug seizures in Cold Lake history leads to three arrests” (February 25th) when the Canadian Mounted Police seized 1 kilogram of cocaine, 1 kilogram of fentanyl, and 23 firearms!, and a very worrying story - “One arrested, drugs, handgun seized in Grande Prairie RCMP investigation” (November 28th 2024) when the Canadian Mounted Police seized 1.4 kilograms of cocaine, almost 1 kilogram of methamphetamine, and 3 kilograms of unknown pills - later found to be ‘an opioid, more potent than fentanyl … referred to as nitazenes’.

And then I read another story about another drug bust in Ontario, Canada of these nitazenes - “CBSA and RCMP joint investigation leads to criminal charges and the seizure of synthetic opioids more potent than fentanyl” (January 3rd) when the Canadian Mounted Police seized 5 kilograms of narcotics - including Nitazenes.

“Nitazenes are a class of synthetic opioid which can be up to 20 times more potent than Fentanyl. They are used to ‘cut’ street drugs in Canada, and their high potency can increase the risk of overdose, particularly when mixed with other substances.”

Ok, that’s a lot of drug busts!!! And some police have told me that they estimate that they bust only about 10% of all the drugs - that’s how they calculate the total amount of drugs in the country!!!

And also, some people have asked why I refer to the ‘Royal Canadian Mounted Police’ as simply the ‘Canadian Mounted Police’, and that I drop the word ‘Royal’.

Well … my father once told me a story about how he had been in the Canadian Army during WW2, but that after the war, he never would join the Royal Canadian Legion. So, I asked him why, because many other veterans had joined the Legion, and he told me that he’d never join anything, that had the word ‘royal’ in its name.

So, for anyone wondering why I can’t support the British ‘royal’ family, now you know.

And my feathered friend chirped, perhaps if Canada becomes the 51st state, then maybe we’ll work on getting Ireland to become the 52nd.

Have fun. un-royally.