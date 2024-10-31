I watched a short video about China’s drone technology - “10,197 drones break world record in Shenzhen Bay light show” that shows us that not only can China launch over 10,000 drones at once, but it has the technology to coordinate these 10,000 drones with color changes and image changes, as they move synchronously through the air - it’s truly amazing to watch, and it’s better than watching a fireworks display!

But then I read another story about drones, this time about Taiwan island - “Taiwan Signs Deal With US To Purchase 1,000 Attack Drones”, that the United States is going to sell another 1,000 attack drones to Taiwan island - as part of the US plan ‘to turn the Taiwan Strait into an unmanned hellscape’ - ‘if China attacks Taiwan’, as the North Atlanteans prepare for a future war against China. I would suggest that they might want to watch the drone display video from Shenzhen bay, first.

And then I read an interesting story about something that I would like to see in the future - “Solving the unification problem 6: Let’s get started, the ‘Dongshan Land Bridge’ is the Taiwan Strait channel!”, that is a new idea for joining mainland China to Taiwan island, with tunnels and bridges. And it says that mainland China actually used to be connected to Taiwan island - by land!!!

So, what is this Dongshan land-bridge?

The ‘Dongshan Land Bridge’ is a shallow shoal across the Taiwan Strait, extending from Dongshan Island in the south of Zhangzhou, Fujian, to the middle of the strait, then to the Penghu Islands, and to the west of Taiwan Island. In ancient times, the mainland and Taiwan could travel through this land route until the shoal was completely submerged in the sea about 6,000-7,000 years ago, which led to the ‘two sides of the strait’ today.”

So, when today’s China, under Philosopher- President Xi Jinping, talks about the reunification of China and Taiwan, are we talking about when Japan and then the Kuomintang seized Taiwan island from China, almost a hundred years ago, or perhaps, are we talking about when the sea god (Poseidon) separated Taiwan island from the rest of China, thousands of years ago?

And my feathered friend chirped - or maybe both!

Have fun. bridging-ly.