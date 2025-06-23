First, I read a story about ‘green’ energy in Britain - “£2 Billion UK Hydrogen Plant Cancelled”, that the British government is abandoning its plan to make so-called ‘green’ hydrogen. While I still think that the only economical production would be nuclear hydrogen, nonetheless the Brits think they can make it out of ammonia!!! But as the story explains:

“So in this upside down world of Net Zero, we make hydrogen from natural gas, emitting lots of CO2, then combine it with nitrogen in another energy intensive process to make ammonia. This is then shipped half way around the world, where in another energy intensive process the hydrogen is then split out again”

This all seems a bit much, so that:

“we can burn it in exactly the same way, as would the natural gas in the first place!”

And my feathered friend chirped, just file that one under what not to do.

Then I read a story about ‘green’ energy in China - “UHV project launched, sending power from Xinjiang to Chongqing”, where in Xinjiang, over 50% of its electricity is generated by renewables, and now will be sending 100 million kws to the city of Chongqing, and that it would be sent by UHV!!! - an ±800 kV ultra-high voltage direct current transmission.

For those in the west still debating AC versus DC transmission, China seems to have solved that problem and is using both! And China is sending electricity from its sparsely populated northern regions to its populous southern regions.

And my feathered friend chirped, why is Canada still trying to do the opposite?

And then I read a story about electricity on Mars - “Chinese team makes new progress in generating electricity on Mars”, that while China is planning on sending a mission to Mars in 2028 to return with Martian soil samples, it is also experimenting with generating electricity from the Martian atmosphere:

“According to researchers, generating electricity on Mars is not an easy task, and one must consider using an easily accessible and inexhaustible medium to achieve power generation. In power generation on Earth, such as in thermal power plants and nuclear power plants, the working medium is generally water … the atmosphere of Mars is composed of gases such as carbon dioxide, nitrogen, and argon, of which the carbon dioxide content is as high as over 95%, which has become the main focus of Mars resource utilization … The Martian gas battery is actually in the same vein as the lithium-air battery and the lithium-carbon dioxide battery. It absorbs atmospheric components from the air or Mars into the battery, which then serves as its main active gas and releases electrical energy for use by Mars rovers or Mars helicopters.”

And my feathered friend chirped, China might have a battery plant on Mars before we get one built in Canada.

Hmmm … I wondered that, perhaps, with the unemployment rate so high for young people here, it might be easier to get a job on Mars than to wait for one in Canada!

Now, it might be interesting to work on Mars one day. But Mars’s day would be slightly longer, (I don’t know if we’d have to work an hour longer, or if we’d get an extra hour off, each day) and its seasons would be weeks longer, and its year would be a lot longer too. But maybe we could devise a scientific calendar for Mars, instead of using the left-overs from the Roman Empire that we use on earth’s calendar today.

And my feathered friend chirped, how do I switch my clock to Mars time?

And so then I watched a video about the longest day on Earth (at least in the northern hemisphere) - Xia Zhi, the summer solstice - the 10th term in the Chinese solar astronomical calendar, with Dominic taking us to Mohe, the most northerly city in China, where at Xiazhi, it’s only dark from 11:30 pm til 1:30 am (only 3 hours of night), and driving north through the birch forest - China’s most fire-prone area, where there are fire stations every few hundred meters!!! and because of all the tourists coming here to view the northern lights, lighters and matches are forbidden!!! and finally arriving at Beihong village, the most northern point in China, along the Heilong river, where on the other side of the river is Russia, and in the river are rare cold-water fish, and catching, cleaning, drying and cooking the fish, for our tasty meal.

Have fun, and Happy Xia Zhi.