So, after I calmed down from my semi-annual rant against having to change the clock, I decided to take a rational look into this whole clock changing operation, and maybe to find out when and why, all of this clock-changing business began.

Well, it seems that it was way back in 1916, during WW1, when Emperor Wilhelm II made Germany the first country in the world to start changing the clocks:

“The aim was to save energy, in order to be able to continue the war. Germany's opponents, Great Britain and France, followed suit during the same year.”

and this lasted until 1919, after the war was ended.

But then I read a story about how Germany got back into the clock-changing business - “Hitler changed the clocks – Let's change them back”, that it was in 1940, during WW2, that Hitler started this clock-changing business again, and it was soon followed by Mussolini in Italy and by Franco in Spain!!! And the Nazis imposed clock-changing on any country that they occupied, too!!!

After WW2, this clock-changing business was abolished. But then, during the 1970s, apparently due to the oil embargo, but it was really about trying to conserve energy, (i.e. environmentalism) that a new time-changing business was brought into Europe.

And so then, I wanted to find out, who practices time-changing, today?

And I read a story about who changes their clocks and who doesn’t - ‘Which Countries Change the Clock?’, and it seems that, aside from a small, handful of countries in Africa and the Americas (and none in Asia), it seems that only Canada, the United States, along with all of Europe, continue to follow this mystical time-changing ritual.

I guess if there was a meeting of all the time-changing countries in the world, it would pretty much look like a meeting of the NATO.

And my feathered friend chirped that perhaps, it should be called the North Atlantic Time-changers Organization.

And then I wondered, what about time-changing in Ukraine? since Russia and Belarus, plus all of Asia, don’t practice time-changing, what is Ukraine gonna do about it?

And so, I read a story - ‘Changing the Clock in Ukraine’ that it seems that last July, the Ukrainian parliament passed a law to abolish time-changing on Ukrainian clocks, saying that this was their way of “caring for the health of citizens and benefits for the economy”. And that although public opinion has remained divided over the parliament’s decision, “the will of parliament remains unchanged”.

But some Ukrainians dislike the fact that Putin and the Russians are anti-time-changing, and, like some Banderites, some like the fact that Hitler was pro-time-changing? Or maybe some think that if Ukraine wants to become part of the European Union and to become part of NATO, that they’ll then have to be time-changers too?

But … the clock is ticking for the time-changers!

“However, for these changes to take effect, President Volodymyr Zelensky must sign the relevant document. But in the past six months, he has yet to sign this bill... It is important to note that the transition to daylight saving time is traditionally not tied to a specific calendar date, but takes place on the last Sunday of March. In 2025, this falls on March 30.”

Will the Servant of the People sign it before March 30th? or will Ukraine remain in the land of the time-changers? Perhaps it may become part of the ceasefire proposal? to stop the fighting and to stop the time-changing in Ukraine?

And my feathered friend chirped, that it seems that either way, their clocks are being cleaned.

Have fun. un-clocked.