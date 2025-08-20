I’ve been thinking lately that, for some of you, who may already have breathing problems or asthma, like me, the smoke from the wildfires over the last month may be becoming unbearable – with migraines, headaches, coughing and sore throats. And that is not even thinking of the damage it causes to our wildlife - to animals and birds that have to breathe this smoke in, without access to air conditioners or air purifiers.

And my feathered friend chirped that you’re preaching to the bird choir, mon ami!

And then I read a sad story about these wildfires and the firefighters who bravely try to put them out – ‘Wildfire Fighters, Unmasked in Toxic Smoke, Are Getting Sick and Dying’, that talks about the lung and heart damage and suffering that our firefighters have to bear!

“But year after year, the Forest Service sends crews into smoke with nothing to prevent them from inhaling its poisons. The agency has fought against equipping firefighters with masks. It issues safety handbooks that make no mention of the long-term hazards of smoke exposure. And its workers are not allowed to wear masks on the front line, even if they want to... ” “Internal records, studies and interviews with current and former agency officials reveal another motivation: Embracing masks would mean admitting how dangerous wildfire smoke really is.”

And it seems that these fires are being allowed by our WEF-influenced government, simply to try to save their unbearably boring and failing narrative of climate change – that somehow these wildfires are caused by the magical and mysterious forces of climate change, instead of the long-suspected cause of being perpetrated by eco-arsonists, who perhaps (it is rumored) may be using drone technology and tactics that are being tested out in the Ukrainian conflict.

And then I remembered reading a wonderful story about Meriwether Lewis and William Clark - ‘Undaunted Courage’, and how they found that the western plains didn’t contain a single tree, because the native people [called Indians at that time] used to burn down the plains every spring – to create prairie grasslands that would attract animals that grazed on the grasses. And this practice of spring burnings seems to have continued until the settlement of the western plains by American farmers.

But I don’t think that this burning up of northern Canada is being done to make grasslands, but perhaps, it’s being done to discourage any northern settlement. And perhaps, opening up the development of the north and building new frontier settlements and new towns and new industries could be the best way to stop these eco-arsonist wildfires. And I, for one, certainly hope so.

Because I’ve found that no amount, or combination, of pain killers helps to solve my headaches. Except I’ve noticed that, for some unknown reason, caffeine does help. And so sitting outside and listening (and talking) to the birds while I’m having my morning coffee seems to be my only relief from inhaling all this unbearable smoke.

And all this reminded me of a poem that I wrote for my feathered friend, that may encourage you too, to start having your morning coffee while listening (and talking) to the birds. And maybe help make this smoke more bearable.

A Song for a Friend

Is it to herald your regal realm,

proclaims this voice serene and bold?

For all who hear it are in your care,

from God that right you do uphold!

Is it a message sent far and wide –

an envoy to a love unseen?

That seeks a mate with the proper strain,

to share your crown and be your queen.

Or do you bring us such joy to hear,

because you simply love to sing?

My heart bows down as I pass your throne –

my feathered friend – you should be king!

And my feathered friend chirped that maybe when Canada finally becomes a republic, our king will no longer be a Windsor or one of its heirs, but our new king will be ‘Whiskey Jack’ - ‘Wisakedjak’ - the national bird of Canada!!!

Have fun. Bearably.