While lying on the couch and trying not to breathe too much smoky air, I read a story about that smoky air - ‘Smoke Without Borders’, that the smoke is being blown not only to blanket one-third of the United States but also is blown to Europe!

“Smoke knows no political boundaries — and neither does fire,” said Ecologist Dr. Lori Daniels of the University of British Columbia. She noted that Canada’s 2025 smoke patterns followed a vast diagonal trajectory, spanning continents. “We’re all struggling with this, not just in Canada and the United States, but worldwide.”

What is new is that some people are not only continuing to blame these fires on so-called ‘man-made’ climate change but some are now calling it - ‘climate disruption’.

Then I read another story about these fires - ‘Hey Canada, Your Failed Wildfire Management Is Poisoning America's Skies’, that 4000 fires have been recorded so far this year!!! (Apparently there are over 740 fires currently burning)

“Despite the clear public health crisis, Canadian officials have shown alarming disregard”, Rep. James [Michigan] wrote in a press release, informing his constituents about the letter he fired off to Canadian leaders, urging immediate action to contain the growing wildfire crisis that is poisoning America's air. If Canada's globalist 'green' leaders actually cared about the planet, they would have practiced proper forest management. But they didn't, and they failed miserably… “This lack of urgency undermines decades of cross-border cooperation and damages the U.S.—Canada relationship”, Rep. James said.

But the story ended with this ominous thought:

“The bigger question is whether these forest fires are truly natural ... or part of a broader form of hybrid warfare.”

And I wondered, why would a government allow this to happen. Perhaps to revive the dying claims of climate-change, or perhaps for some form of behavior modification, or perhaps for population reduction?!?

And my feathered friend chirped, you mean, like clearing the plains?

I don’t know, but I thought that most of us wanted our environment to have cleaner and clearer air, eh?

And then I read a story about protecting birds in the environment - ‘Birds' safe haven on the transmission pylons’, that in China they’re building nests for birds on top of the hydro transmission line pylons. We used to do that type of thinking here in Canada once.

And my feathered friend chirped, and it’s better than being killed by a windmill blade!

And then I read a story about rock carvings in China - ‘Race against time to rescue rock carvings’, that teams of archeologists are searching the Gobi desert, looking for 20,000 ancient rock carvings, and that some date back almost 10,000 years ago!!! And what is fascinating is the time involved to make some of these rock carvings.

“Within the park, the deepest carving reaches 1.5 centimeters, a depth that has survived millennia of weathering. Via an experiment, the administration found that even three people carving throughout an entire day left only faint marks, indicating that a single work likely took multiple generations of prehistoric people to complete. ‘We assume that it was the tribal leaders or shamans who designed the patterns, and others might have carved and deepened the grooves in the following centuries as a way of expressing faith’, he says. [i.e. Zhang Jianguo, deputy director of the administration]

And my feathered friend chirped that it’s like carvings without time borders.

Hmmm… yes, that kind of job would be very satisfying - preserving cultural carvings that took many generations to make! instead of burning them all down!

Have fun. borderlessly.