At the end of part 3, we came upon the proposition that poets either must be ‘possessed and insane’ and derive their inspiration from some divine influence – like the oracles and prophecies of the priests and priestesses of the gods, or that poets received their inspiration by ‘enthusiasm’ from the Muse.

In order to try to find a way to understand this enthusiasm, we’ll dive into Plato’s ‘Phaedrus’ dialogue.

[Note: I have used a wonderful translation of the Phaedrus by Harold North Fowler.]

Phaedrus was walking alone, trying to learn a speech of Lysias, when he met Socrates, who could now share in his revel and become his partner in this discourse on love, and so, together, they began talking about Lysias, ‘the cleverest writer of our age’, and of his oration on love –

“that favours should be granted rather to the one who is not in love than to the lover.”

At first, Socrates spoke about the truth contained in some of the fables, whose interpretation was -

“the inventions of a very clever and laborious and not altogether enviable man, for no other reason than because after this he must explain … multitudes of strange, inconceivable, portentous natures.”

But, Socrates says that

“I am not yet able, as the Delphic inscription has it, to know myself; so it seems to me ridiculous, when I do not yet know that, to investigate irrelevant things. And so … I investigate not these things, but myself, to know whether I am a monster more complicated and more furious than Typhon or a gentler and simpler creature, to whom a divine and quiet lot is given by nature.

[perhaps, this was a hint of the forth-coming discussion of the different types of enthusiasm: raging and fierce, or divine and modest.]

Phaedrus then read from Lysis’s oration, that ‘the lover was superior to the non-lover’,

“For lovers repent of the kindnesses they have done when their passion ceases; but there is no time when non-lovers naturally repent. For they do kindnesses to the best of their ability, not under compulsion, but of their free will…”

– that lovers are negligent of their own concerns, that they bestow benefits and undergo labours that may result in their own loss, in order to confer favours that are worthy of the objects of their love.

– that lovers are always prepared to satisfy the desires of their beloved, even if it offends others, and they are willing to injure the former subjects of their regard, if the present objects of their love thinks it to would be fitting.

– but that those who are devoid of love don’t blame themselves for neglecting their affairs, don’t complain of their labours or of disagreeing with their friends, that is caused by their beloved object, but they do willingly what they think will be acceptable to the object of their beneficent actions.

– and regarding the calamity of this passion of lovers, that

“they themselves confess that they are insane, rather than in their right mind, and that they know they are foolish, but cannot control themselves”

but that regarding non-lovers,

“since they have control of their feelings, are likely to choose what is really best, rather than to court the opinion of mankind”

– that lovers keep the objects of their regard from associating with other lovers, keep them from the company of those who possess any thing good, and cause them to abandon their friends.

– but non-lovers don’t envy their association with others, but rather dislike those who are unwilling to be their familiars and think that they are benefitted by their associates.

– lovers will praise both their sayings and action, lest they should offend them, will consider as calamitous, things which cause no molestation to others, and consider as pleasant, things which are not deserving of delight.

If one listens, instead, to a non-lover:

“I shall consort with you, not with a view to present pleasure only, but to future advantage also, not being overcome by passion but in full control of myself, and not taking up violent enmity because of small matters, but slowly gathering little anger when the transgressions are great, forgiving involuntary wrongs and trying to prevent intentional ones; for these are the proofs of a friendship that will endure for a longtime.”

It seems to be unclear, whether this oration is actually in favour of love, or rather is against love, and also, it is seems to be unclear what Lysias means by those he calls lovers, and by those he calls not-lovers.

Or perhaps, it occurs as Socrates tells the tale:

“Now there was once upon a time a boy, or rather a stripling, of great beauty: and he had many lovers. And among these was one of peculiar craftiness, who was as much in love with the boy as anyone, but had made him believe that he was not in love; and once in wooing him, he tried to persuade him of this very thing, that favours ought to be granted rather to the non-lover than to the lover.”

Then, Socrates replies that in order to unravel Lysias’s tale, and whether lovers or non-lovers are superior, we, first, should know about the thing that we are talking of, or we will wander far away from the truth; and that most people are ignorant because they don’t know the essence of any thing, and can show nothing more than ‘probable reasons’.

And so, Socrates asks:

“How then are we to distinguish the lover from the non-lover? We must observe that in each one of us there are two ruling and leading principles, which we follow whithersoever they lead; one is the innate desire for pleasures, the other an acquired opinion which strives for the best. These two sometimes agree within us and are sometimes in strife ; and sometimes one, and sometimes the other has the greater power. Now when opinion leads through reason toward the best and is more powerful, its power is called self-restraint [i.e. temperance], but when desire irrationally drags us toward pleasures and rules within us, its rule is called excess … so I say that the desire which overcomes the rational opinion that strives toward the right, and which is led away toward the enjoyment of beauty and again is strongly forced by the desires that are kindred to itself toward personal beauty, when it gains the victory, takes its name from that very force, and is called love [i.e. eros].”

And Socrates returns to his tale of the boy, that:

“He who is ruled by desire and is a slave to pleasure will inevitably desire to make his beloved as pleasing to himself as possible … So the lover will not, if he can help it, endure a beloved who is better than himself or his equal, but always makes him weaker and inferior … And he is of necessity jealous and will do him great harm by keeping him from many advantageous associations, which would most tend to make a man of him, especially from that which would do most to make him wise. This is divine philosophy [i.e. to make oneself wise], and from it the lover will certainly keep his beloved away, through fear of being despised; and he will contrive to keep him ignorant of everything else and make him look to his lover for everything, so that he will be most agreeable to him and most harmful to himself. In respect to the intellect, then, a man in love is by no means a profitable guardian or associate.”

And Socrates comes to the conclusion:

“… that he ought never to have accepted a lover who was necessarily without reason, but rather a reasonable non-lover … that the fondness of the lover is not a matter of goodwill, but of appetite which he wishes to satisfy.”

It would seem to begin to be clearer to us, that Socrates refers to our desires ruled by pleasure, as ‘erotic love’; that he refers to our desires ruled by striving for the best, as ‘temperance’, and to our being ruled by this temperance through reason, as ‘prudence’. But most importantly, he refers to our ability to become prudent through ‘divine philosophy’!!! – but what is this ‘divine philosophy’?

After re-thinking about the orations (the one of Lysias, and the other by Socrates – as compelled by Phaedrus), that found ‘fault with the lover’ and ‘praise for the non-lover’, Socrates feared that he might be ‘possessed of the Nymphs’ (the Erinyes) and was troubled -

“I was distressed, as Ibycus says, lest I be buying honour among men by sinning against the gods.”

He realized that their discourses have been foolish and impious, and that if someone had heard them talking just then,

“he would imagine he was listening to people brought up among low sailors, who had never seen a generous love?”

because:

“If Love is, as indeed he is a god or something divine, he can be nothing evil; but the two speeches just now said that he was evil. So then they sinned against Love.”

Socrates says that if they had offended someone of this divine nature, that they must now seek atonement –

“for those who have sinned in matters of mythology there is an ancient purification, unknown to Homer, but known to Stesichorus.”

[Note: Ibycus and Stesichorus were considered to be two of the nine lyric poets of Ancient Greece. Stesichorus ‘was stricken with blindness for speaking ill of Helen’, but after writing the recantation, ‘he saw again at once’.]

Socrates now presents a new ‘metaphorical’ oration, a retraction of the earlier one in imitation of Lysias, and a new one in imitation of Stesichorus, –

“And I must say that this saying is not true, which teaches that when a lover is at hand the non-lover should be more favoured, because the lover is insane, and the other sane. For if it were a simple fact that insanity is an evil, the saying would be true; but in reality the greatest of blessings come to us through madness [i.e. mania], when it is sent as a gift of the gods.”

Socrates is telling us that we should take a closer look at this ‘mania’ – that it is not a mania agitated by fury, but a mania that is a divine gift.

One mania, as employed by the predicting of the prophetesses and priestesses, is called prophecy (i.e mantic); another mania, as employed by prudent men investigating the future, through birds and omens, is called augury; but a third type of mania comes to us from the Muses – a mania that arouses and inspires ‘a gentle and pure soul’ with songs and poetry, and ‘by adorning countless deeds of the ancients educates later generations’.

“But he who without the divine madness [mania] comes to the doors of the Muses, confident that he will be a good poet by art, meets with no success, and the poetry of the sane man vanishes into nothingness before that of the inspired madmen... Let him show in addition that love is not sent from heaven for the advantage of lover and beloved alike, and we will grant him the prize of victory. We, on our part, must prove that such madness is given by the gods for our greatest happiness; and our proof will not be believed by the merely clever, but will be accepted by the truly wise. First, then, we must learn the truth about the soul divine and human by observing how it acts and is acted upon.”

[Note: This should remind us of St. Augustine (the patron saint of poets, perhaps), writing in his book on poetry, ‘De Musica’, that goes through pain-staking detail of the musicality of the Latin language and of every different meter and feet (i.e. the rhyming and the timing) of Latin poetry, and then, when he finally comes to Book 6, he tells us to throw out everything we learned in Books 1 to 5, because poetry should not be about what is in our words, but should be about what is in our soul.]

Socrates then gives a most moving oration on the immortality of the soul – ‘For that which is ever moving is immortal’; but that respecting its ‘idea’, a perfect description of its nature would be extremely long-drawn-out and super-human, but to simply describe it, would be much shorter and human. He then says that it is similar to the metaphor of a charioteer, and the horses, and winged chariot of the gods.

While the horses and charioteers of the gods are good and proceed with easy motion, the charioteer of the human soul drives a pair of horses that are mixed – one of the horses is good and beautiful, but the other is of a contrary nature, and so we proceed with difficulty and labour.

And so, only ‘those that are called immortal’ can reach the extremity of heaven and ‘behold the things outside of the heaven’, but the head of the charioteers (of the other souls) are, at times, raised into the super-celestial place, but being disturbed by the contrary horses, scarcely obtain a vision of perfect realities – and through the tumult, contest and perspiration, they must depart, and fall again to the earth.

According to the ‘Law of Destiny’:

“the soul which has seen the most shall enter into the birth of a man who is to be a philosopher, or a lover of beauty, or one of a musical or loving nature, and the second soul into that of a lawful king or a warlike ruler, and the third into that of a politician or a man of business or a financier, the fourth into that of a hard-working gymnast or one who will be concerned with the cure of the body, and the fifth will lead the life of a prophet or someone who conducts mystic rites; to the sixth, a poet or some other imitative artist will be united, to the seventh, a craftsman or a husbandman, to the eighth, a sophist or a demagogue, to the ninth, a tyrant.”

And this law orders the other souls into lower ranks, according to their perceptions of divine reality. And at the end of their life, these souls shall be judged – those who passed their life justly pass into a higher rank, while those who acted unjustly pass into a lower rank.

And so in this way, the philosopher will become filled with the fourth kind of mania – ‘a divine enthusiasm’ – that is the means by which any one, on perceiving a portion of the beauty on earth, from their soul’s remembrance of the true divine beauty, may recover his wings to fly again.

“this is, of all inspirations, the best and of the highest origin to him who has it or who shares in it, and that he who loves the beautiful, partaking in this madness [enthusiasm], is called a lover … For every soul of man has by the law of nature beheld the realities [i.e. true beauty], otherwise it would not have entered into a human being, but it is not easy for all souls to gain from earthly things a recollection of those realities … But beauty shone in brilliance among those visions … beauty alone has this privilege, and therefore it is most clearly seen and loveliest.”

And Socrates continues his story of the charioteer and the two different horses, in their pursuit of ‘the love-inspiring vision’.

“If now the better elements of the mind, which lead to a well ordered life and to philosophy, prevail, they live a life of happiness and harmony here on earth, self controlled and orderly, holding in subjection that which causes evil in the soul and giving freedom to that which makes for virtue.”

And Socrates sums up his tale, that:

“There, dear Love, thou hast my recantation, which I have offered and paid as beautifully and as well as I could, especially in the poetical expressions which I was forced to employ on account of Phaedrus.”

Socrates and Phaedrus begin anew their discussion of love, but not from the standpoint of Lysias’s love, but from the standpoint of the philosopher’s love.

Our souls, similarly, if we are informed by pleasure, and live unjustly, will descend to a lower rank of souls, and become like ‘hunters and gatherers’ of pleasure, but if we are informed by beauty, and live justly, will ascend to a higher rank of souls, and become like ‘explorers and discoverers’ of beauty.

And so, our poets, placed in the sixth rank of souls, wishing to rise to that first rank of souls, the philosophers, must become filled with ‘divine enthusiasm’ – that joy, that searches for that ‘earthly’ beauty that can remind us of that ‘divine’ truth – and then, our poets shall be allowed in our republic!

[next week - part 5 - love of poetry]