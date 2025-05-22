In part 4, we saw Socrates talk of love, as seen through a kind of ‘madness’ - a divine enthusiasm, and so, we should now explore more about this kind of love. And Plato has a dialogue about love, called the ‘Symposium’, or the ‘Banquet’ and there is a wonderful translation of the Banquet by Percy Shelley.

And the dialogue is told to us by Apollodorus, (as he was told by Aristodemus, who had accompanied Socrates to this banquet), and who, interestingly, was nicknamed the ‘Madman’.

And the dialogue starts with a complaint from Phaedrus, that:

“Is it not strange that there are innumerable hymns and paeans composed for the other gods, but that not one of the many poets who spring up in the world have ever composed a verse in honour of Love?”

And Apollodorus recalls the oration to Love, by a few of those Athenians who were present at this gathering, beginning with Phaedrus, who spoke of love, as among the oldest of things:

“Hesiod says, that first Chaos was produced; then the broad-bosomed Earth, to be a secure foundation for all things; then Love. Parmenides, speaking of generation, says : — ‘But he created Love before any of the gods’ … Hence do I assert that Love is the most ancient and venerable of deities, and most powerful to endow mortals with the possession of happiness and virtue, both whilst they live and after they die.”

Next spoke Pausanias, who spoke of the two kinds of love:

“The Love, therefore, which attends upon Venus Pandemos is, in truth, common to the vulgar, and presides over transient and fortuitous connexions, and is worshipped by the least excellent of mankind. The votaries of this deity seek the body rather than the soul, and the ignorant rather than the wise, disdaining all that is honourable and lovely, and considering how they shall best satisfy their sensual necessities … But the attendant on the other, the Uranian, whose nature is entirely masculine, is the Love who inspires us with affection, and exempts us from all wantonness and libertinism. Those who are inspired by this divinity seek the affections of those who are endowed by nature with greater excellence and vigour both of body and mind.”

Then, Eryximachus, a physician, spoke also of the two kinds of love, that are found in all things:

“the love which impels towards those who are beautiful, does not subsist only in the souls of men, but in the bodies also of those of all other living beings which are produced upon earth, and, in a word, in all things which are … The gymnastic arts and agriculture, no less than medicine, are exercised under the dominion of this God. Music … originates from the same source … Music is then the knowledge of that which relates to love in harmony and system. In the very system of harmony and rhythm, it is easy to distinguish love. The double love is not distinguishable in music itself; but it is required to apply it to the service of mankind by system and harmony, which is called poetry, or the composition of melody;”

And then, Aristophanes told a mythical tale of the origins of man:

“for his nature was anciently far different from that which it is at present … They were strong also, and had aspiring thoughts. They it was who levied war against the Gods; and that they sought to ascend heaven and dethrone the Gods … Jupiter, with some difficulty having desired silence, at length spoke. ‘I think I have contrived a method by which we may, by rendering the human race more feeble, quell the insolence which they exercise, without proceeding to their utter destruction. I will cut each of them in half ; and so they will at once be weaker and more useful on account of their numbers’ … Every one of us is thus the half of what may be properly termed a man, and is the imperfect portion of an entire whole, perpetually necessitated to seek the half belonging to him … The desire and the pursuit of integrity and union is that which we all love.”

And Agathon, who had won the prize for tragedy (in 416 BC), said that Love was not the oldest of the gods, but was the youngest:

“He is young, therefore, and being young is tender and soft. There were need of some poet like Homer to celebrate the delicacy and tenderness of Love … For Love walks not upon the earth, nor over the heads of men, which are not indeed very soft; but he dwells within, and treads on the softest of existing things, having established his habitation within the souls and inmost nature of Gods and men … the God is a wise poet; so wise that he can even make a poet one who was not before: for every one, even if before he were ever so undisciplined, becomes a poet as soon as he is touched by Love … And who will deny that the divine poetry, by which all living things are produced upon the earth, is not harmonized by the wisdom of Love?”

After these beautiful praises of love, Socrates now had to speak, but he didn’t want to also praise Love, but he wished instead to define what Love is!

Socrates then talked of his being examined and lectured by the prophetess, Diotima, who showed that Love was not a god, but a daemon! (In many of the dialogues, Socrates speaks of his daemon.)

We shouldn’t be confused by today’s use of the word ‘demon’, meaning something that is bad, like an evil spirit. Socrates speaks of ‘daemons’ as something that is good – that would be more comparable to an angel, and perhaps of your particular daemon to your guardian angel, or as being your Muse, or your conscience.

“… he is neither mortal nor immortal, but something intermediate … A great daemon, Socrates; and everything daemoniacal holds an intermediate place between what is divine and what is mortal … He interprets and makes a communication between divine and human things, conveying the prayers and sacrifices of men to the Gods, and communicating the commands and directions concerning the mode of worship most pleasing to them, from Gods to men. He fills up that intermediate space between these two classes of beings, so as to bind together, by his own power, the whole universe of things … These daemons are, indeed, many and various, and one of them is Love.”

Socrates then shows how philosophy is an intermediate state between ignorance and wisdom (he says wisdom is one of the most beautiful of all things), so since Love thirsts for the beautiful, Love is a philosopher.

“The case stands thus – no God philosophises or desires to become wise, for he is wise; nor, if there exist any other being who is wise, does he philosophise. Nor do the ignorant philosophise, for they desire not to become wise; for this is the evil of ignorance, that he who has neither intelligence, nor virtue, nor delicacy of sentiment, imagines that he possesses all those things sufficiently. He seeks not, therefore, that possession, of whose want he is not aware.” ‘Who, then, O Diotima,’ I inquired, ‘are philosophers, if they are neither the ignorant nor the wise?’ It is evident, even to a child, that they are those intermediate persons, among whom is Love. For Wisdom is one of the most beautiful of all things; Love is that which thirsts for the beautiful, so that Love is of necessity a philosopher, philosophy being an intermediate state between ignorance and wisdom.”

Socrates isn’t talking about the ‘so-called’ philosophers at that time – the sophists – that only use their rules (their axioms and their postulates) in their ‘uninspired’ search for knowledge, that Socrates liked to ridicule and point out the flaws and inconsistencies in their arguments. No, Socrates is talking about the philosopher-poets and their ‘divinely-inspired’ search for knowledge.

Socrates asks that, if all this is true, then of this philosopher, Love, what advantages does he afford to men? Diotima asks ‘why is Love the love of beautiful things?’ and answers ‘for we select a particular species of love, and apply to it distinctively, the appellation of that which is universal’, and she gives, as an example, poetry.

“Poetry; which is a general name signifying every cause whereby anything proceeds from that which is not, into that which is; so that the exercise of every inventive art is poetry, and all such artists poets. Yet they are not called poets, but distinguished by other names; and one portion or species of poetry, that which has relation to music and rhythm, is divided from all others, and known by the name belonging to all. For this is alone properly called poetry, and those who exercise the art of this species of poetry, poets. So with respect to Love. Love is indeed universally all that earnest desire for the possession of happiness and that which is good; the greatest and the subtlest love, and which inhabits the heart of every living being; but those who seek this object through the acquirement of wealth or the exercise of the gymnastic arts, or philosophy, are not said to love, nor are called lovers: one species alone is called love, and those alone are said to be lovers, and to love, who seek the attainment of the universal desire through one species of love, which is particularly distinguished by the name belonging to the whole … but love nothing but that which is good.”

For Socrates, poetry isn’t something to meditate upon or to admire, without a purpose – like staring at one’s belly-button to try to learn about naval intelligence – but Socrates says that the purpose, the cause, the principle, the ‘reason’ for this divine enthusiasm is the ‘Good’.

“Can we then simply affirm that men love that which is good? … What, then, must we not add, that, in addition to loving that which is good, they love that it should be present to themselves? … And not merely that it should be present, but that it should ever be present? … Love, then, is collectively the desire in men that good should be for ever present to them.”

Socrates is saying that this love of the good, also has in addition, a desire for the ever presence of the good. Because, as Socrates earlier had said, love is a daemon, a philosopher – it’s intermediate between wisdom and ignorance, intermediate between immortal and mortal – and so it’s not perfect, but it’s always trying to become more perfectable, to become better, and therefore this love of the good, needs this desire for the good, that we’ll call ‘hope’. So, our enthusiasm to do good, is both a love and a hope for the Good.

And so, yes Socrates, we shall allow poets in the republic! the Republic of the Good.