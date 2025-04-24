Can we look at poetry from the standpoint of science?

First, we would have to know what is meant by ‘science’. Perhaps, we could view it from the outlook of Edgar Allan Poe and his famous short story – ‘Mellonta Tauta’, and at how he sees a problem with both the deductive system of the Ram (Aries Tottle) and the inductive system of the Hog (Francis Bacon), and the need for an adductive system like Kepler’s, and how Kepler arrived at his discoveries – by ‘guessing’!

So, what is this scientific ‘guessing’ of Kepler’s? To find out more about this problem, we need to quickly go back and look at some rather curious history of European culture regarding Plato and Aristotle, and the Roman dictator, Sulla.

Sulla was a Roman general – the first general to bring his troops within the city limits of Rome, and was appointed ‘Dictator’ by the Roman Senate – setting the stage for the later actions of Julius Caesar and the transformation of the Roman Republic into the Roman Empire.

Sulla was the Roman general who was involved in the expansion of the Roman Empire over the Greek city-states (in Greece and in Ionia) in the war against King Mithridates. During this war, Athens was allied with Mithridates, and Athens was besieged and sacked by Sulla in 86 BC. It was during this siege of Athens, that the Academy was destroyed, and afterwards, the ‘so-called’ writings of Aristotle were brought back to Rome.

According to Strabo (64 BC – 24 AD) who lived shortly after these events, he wrote in his ‘Geography’ that Aristotle’s writings were inherited by Theophrastus, then passed on to Neleus, and then Scepsis, and eventually were possessed by Scepsis’s descendants, who were so-called ‘ordinary people’, and these writings were hidden underground and damaged by ‘moisture and moths’, until they were later found and then sold to Apellicon.

After the sack of Rome, Apellicon’s library was ‘acquired’ by Sulla and was shipped back to Rome, where these writings were later pieced back together (sort of) by Tyrannion and then published by Andronicus in 60 BC, as the so-called ‘writings of Aristotle’.

“… the earlier school of Peripatetics who came after Theophrastus had no books at all, with the exception of only a few, mostly exoteric works, and were therefore able to philosophize about nothing in a practical way, but only to talk bombast about commonplace propositions, whereas the later school, from the time the books in question appeared, though better able to philosophize and Aristotle-ize, were forced to call most of their statements probabilities, because of the large number of errors.”

In other words – NO ONE had read of Aristotle’s ‘writings’ until over 250 years after his death, until this pile of variously discarded and damaged manuscripts was re-assembled as if written by the same author and were published in Rome, so that we could then be taught of the greatness of one named Aristotle!

But, as evidenced by Plutarch, who lived from 46 to 119 AD, and who became a priest at the Temple of Apollo, the so-called ‘Platonism’ taught in the Roman Empire, was not the real Platonism, but was a form of Pyrrhonism.

After Plato’s death, his Academy was headed by Speusippus, Xenocrates, Polemon, Crates and then Arcesilaus, who changed the teaching at the Academy from Platonism into Pyrrhonism, and so-called ‘Platonism’ became a re-named skepticism.

[Note: please see Augustine’s ‘Answer to the Skeptics’ where he tells of his reading of Cicero, and of his work to unravel the difference between the real Academy of Plato, and the so-called New Academy of the Skeptics.]

After the destruction of the Academy by Sulla, this change in philosophy was continued in Rome and was later institutionalized by Marcus Aurelius (who was the Roman Emperor from 161 to 180 AD), when in 176 A.D, he established the Four Chairs of Philosophy at Athens – the Epicurians, the Stoics, the Peripatetics (Aristotle), and the Academics (the Skeptics), as an official merging of Skepticism, Stoicism, Epicurianism and Aristotelianism, into the new so-called ‘philosophy’ of the Roman Empire!

And, to make matters worse and to even further confuse this whole story, Thrasyllus, who died in 36 AD, and who was the court astrologer for Tiberius (who was the Roman Emperor from 14 to 37 AD) at the isle of Capri, compiled and published the works of Plato in Greek (both genuine and perhaps fraudulent dialogues - anything that contained the person of Socrates), and all later Greek manuscripts are based on this edition – of the court astrologer of Tiberius!!! So, why did the Roman Empire banish Plato, and relegate his dialogues to the study of astrology - a different sort of ‘guessing’?

First, we should look at what Aristotle, the Roman Empire’s philosopher-in-chief had to say about all this, and why Aristotle denied the existence of Plato’s ‘ideas’ or ‘guesses’.

[The following is from Aristotle’s ‘Metaphysics’, Book 13]

“The theory of Forms [Ideas] occurred to those who enunciated it because they were convinced as to the true nature of reality by the doctrine of Heraclitus, that all sensible things are always in a state of flux; so that if there is to be any knowledge or thought about anything, there must be certain other entities, besides sensible ones, which persist. For there can be no knowledge of that which is in flux … Further, of the ways in which we prove that the Forms exist, none is convincing … But, further, all other things cannot come from the Forms in any of the usual senses of 'from'. And to say that they are patterns and the other things share in them is to use empty words and poetical metaphors … Nor, indeed, can any Idea be defined …”

And so, the Roman Empire’s version of Platonism became simply a hodge-podge of so-called different alternative philosophies, that ultimately center upon Aristotle’s denial of the existence of Plato’s ‘ideas’. But what are these ideas that we find in his dialogues, and where do these ideas come from?

[The following is from ‘Plato and the New Political Science’ by Lyndon LaRouche (1980), where he outlines the essential principal of the Platonic dialogue.]

“… you will be engaged in simultaneously watching the argument of the writer and the inferred mental processes of the hypothetical (audience) … How will your mental processes organize themselves for this circumstance? You will, of course, attempt to simulate your projected estimate of the (audience’s) mental processes within an aspect of your own mental processes. You will also attempt to simulate your best estimate of the writer's processes in still another facet of your own mental processes. All the while, you will be watching both, with still another facet of your mental processes. That is not yet the end of the matter. You will compare, by setting up in one part of your mind, another facet of the mental processes, to represent your own reactions to both the (audience’s) reactions and to the writer's argument. In this manner, you induce yourself to become self-conscious of your own mental processes. One part of your mental processes studies the manner and method in which your mental processes ordinarily function. A situation has been created in which crucial features of your ordinary conscious behavior are brought to your conscious attention. Instead of treating your ideas, impulses, and so forth as eruptions which simply happen to you, instead of permitting your consciousness to merely react to stimulations, you have introduced another element of consciousness: self-consciousness. Now, you peer into processes by which you formulate opinions, by which certain stimuli evoke impulses into your consciousness and so forth. The function of such self-conscious activity is not merely to observe, but to correct the manner in which you form judgments … Ignorant opinion concerning scientific education assumes that students progress by mastering proven theories, procedures, and so forth – something analogous to stuffing programs into a digital computer system. This is not the case. Students learn scientific method through successes and failures in problem solving. They “guess” answers to problems from the launching point of knowledge already given to them; those guesses which lead to successful solutions then serve as the basis for the mind's informing itself of what kinds of assumptions and methods lead to successful hypotheses … by hypothesis we mean those methods of scientific guessing which can be relied upon to produce a usually fruitful result in empirical practice.”

So, taking a guess, isn’t where we take a random or arbitrary stab at killing a problem, but where, based on all of our limited available knowledge, we scientifically adduce an idea for a solution – we make a ‘guess’.

But, according to Aristotle’s view of Ideas – ‘to say that they are patterns, and the other things share in them, is to use empty words and poetical metaphors’. Now, on the other hand, contrary to Aristotle, what if Ideas do exist? Perhaps we could use these so-called ‘empty words and poetical metaphors’ to try and ‘guess’ at an idea.

Instead of what we are offered as the Roman Empire’s version of poetry without ideas, perhaps, we should look at Plato’s Ideas and ‘poetical metaphors’, and then we’ll see if we shall allow poets in the republic.

[next week - part 2]