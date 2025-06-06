I read a very interesting story about ancient man - ‘Asians made humanity's longest prehistoric migration and shaped the genetic landscape in the Americas’, that studied DNA samples and used the results to map the migration of human beings from Asia to the Americas - OVER 100,000 YEARS AGO!!!

Now, this is wonderful news for us humans, but is rather bad news for those at the Smithsonian Mental Institution that still believe in the racist assertion they call ‘Clovis First’ - that there were no humans in the Americas until a gap opened in Canada between two glacier branches, and humans flooded through this inhospitable flooded land into the Americas, 10,000 years and NOT ONE YEAR SOONER.

[for a fuller exposition of this Clovis First nonsense, please read the Blip Report from January 12, 2024 - ‘On Disproving the ‘Clovis First’ Assertion, Charles Hughes v. Ales Hrdlicka’, that’s also about my late friend Charles Hughes]

But now, with a bit of common sense, one could wonder that if we, humans, were able to migrate from Alaska down to the Americas during the beginning of the present interglacial period, then why couldn’t we have done the exact same thing, but during the previous interglacial period? Makes sense to me, eh?

Upon further digging, I found that the previous interglacial period was from, roughly guessing, maybe 125,000 years ago to maybe 100,000 years ago, or so, (there’s differences of opinions out there). Anyway, this interglacial period would fit in with the study’s findings of migration over 100,000 years ago!

And that would coincide with the migration of larger animals - such as the steppe bison - from Alaska south to the heartlands of North America at that time - during the previous interglacial period. Now, you’d think that with a bit of common sense, that we humans could have made that same migration at the same time as these animals. In fact (this is a wild guess) maybe we just followed the animals migrating south!?!

But wait, there’s more! Upon further digging (pardon the pun) it seems that the name of this previous interglacial period is called the ‘Sangamon Interglacial’!!!

As my friends from Illinois know, the name ‘Sangamon’ comes from the type of soil that was found after digging for water wells in Sangamon County in Illinois. This soil was found to be from before the Wisconsinan ice age - that was from 75,000 years ago til 10,000 years ago, or, from the end of the previous interglacial until the present interglacial.

Sangamon county, was named after the Sangamon river, that was named by French explorers, who must have passed down that river on May 30th - the feast day of Saint Gamo - and so, it came to be called the Sangamon river.

Interestingly, May 30th is also the feast day of Sainte Jeanne d’Arc, but that didn’t happen until 1920, or otherwise, if it had happened sooner, those French explorers may have been bold enough to name that river after Joan of Arc, and the Sangamon Interglacial may have been called the Sanjondarc Interglacial. perhaps.

And, at one time, Sangamon County was represented in the Illinois State Legislature by a young man named Abraham Lincoln! who, along with others, helped to make the town of Springfield, in Sangamon County, become the state capital. And another representative from Sangamon County was Colonel Dick Taylor, who Lincoln called ‘the father of the greenback’!

Anyway, I found that whole story fascinating. So forget the ‘Clovis First’ theory, we’re going with the ‘Sangamon First’ theory!

Then, I remembered that yesterday was the first day of Mang Zhong, Grain in Ears, the 9th term in the Chinese solar astronomical calendar, and so I watched a video about Mang Zhong, and Dominic takes us to Xiangcheng, Henan province, on the plains of the Yellow river, the wheat growing area in China, where they’re harvesting the wheat before the rains come, and then planting the seeds for next year, and about the crowning of this year’s ‘Wheat King’, and about making noodles, and about straw painting.

Have fun and happy Mang Zhong!