I read a story about China’s latest bridge - ‘The Tallest Bridge In The World Just Opened In China — Standing More Than 2,000 Feet Above The Ground’, that just opened for traffic, after they drove 100 trucks over it, to make sure that it would support the load.

“Not only is it the highest bridge in the world, soaring 2,050 feet above the Beipan River in the province of Guizhou, but, at 4,600 feet long, it’s also the world’s longest bridge in a mountainous area”.

This bridge is nine times as high as the San Francisco Golden Gate bridge, and it took three years to construct.

And my feathered friend chirped, that perhaps they could help in rebuilding the Francis Scott Key bridge.

And then, I read an incredible story about Jews fleeing Nazi Germany, who found a home in China - ‘How Shanghai became safe harbor for Jews’, about Chinese diplomat, Dr. Ho Feng Shan (1901-97), and written by his daughter, Ho Manli.

“My father came from a generation of Chinese who keenly felt the 100 years of humiliation that China had suffered under foreign imperialism, so he could not stand idly by. ‘Seeing the tragic plight of the Jews, it is only natural to feel deep compassion, and from a humanitarian standpoint, to be impelled to help them’, he would later recall.”

Ingeniously, Dr. Ho issued entry visas for the part of Shanghai that was not then under Japanese control!!!

“The majority of the 18,000 Jewish refugees who ended up in Shanghai were from Germany. Only 5,000-6,000 were from Austria. Most of the Austrian Jews who were able to obtain visas from my father’s consulate used them as a means to escape elsewhere. The last group of refugees were 300-400 Polish Jews, the entire Mir Yeshiva (a traditional Jewish religious educational institution), who had fled to Kobe, Japan, but were deported by the Japanese to Shanghai in 1941.”

Dr. Ho would later move to the United States, and lived in San Francisco, where he died in 1997, at the age of 96.

And that reminded me of the infamous story of the ship, MS St. Louis, that left Germany with over 900 Jews fleeing the Nazis, and was refused entry into Canada!!!

“During the 1930s, leaving Germany was still an option for the Jewish population, but who would take them in? The St. Louis was a German ship carrying 930 Jewish refugees from Nazi Germany to Cuba. When the ship set sail from Hamburg on May 13, 1939, all of its refugee passengers had legitimate landing certificates for Cuba. During the two-week voyage to Havana, the landing certificates were invalidated by the pro-fascist Cuban government. When the St. Louis arrived in Havana on May 27, only 22 Jewish refugees were allowed entry. The refugees were also refused entry into the United States. The St. Louis was within two days of Halifax Harbour when Ottawa, under pressure from high-ranking politicians within, refused to grant the Jewish families a home. On June 6, the ship was forced to return to Europe before its supply of food and water ran out. While en route to Antwerp, several European countries agreed to take in the refugees (287 to Great Britain; 214 to Belgium; 224 to France; 181 to the Netherlands). Those who went to Belgium, France, and the Netherlands were soon trapped as Hitler’s armies invaded Western Europe and they perished as victims of the Nazi Final Solution.”

And my feathered friend chirped that we probably shouldn’t be lecturing China about human rights.

And because yesterday was the first day of Han Lu (Cold Dew), the 17th term in the Chinese solar astronomical calendar, I watched a wonderful video of Hanlu - Cold Dew, where Dominic takes us to Shanghai (of course) and tells us about making and eating crab soup dumplings and crab meatballs, and about how many tools are needed to eat crab in order to get every bit, and about the raising of hairy crabs by crab farmers at shallow Yangcheng Lake, and then of watching a classic Kunqu opera.

Have fun, and Happy Hanlu!