There are two versions of this poem – ‘Poems’ (1831) and ‘The Raven and Other Poems’ (1845). The first version, ‘The Valley of Nis’ that we read last week, is 46 lines, and the second version is 27 lines. In the second version, the first 2 stanzas (the first 16 introductory lines) are omitted, and the remaining 30 lines are slightly changed and reworked as a separate poem of 27 lines, and with a new title – ‘The Valley of Unrest’.

This is the shorter version from ‘The Raven and Other Poems’.

The Valley of Unrest

Once it smiled a silent dell

Where the people did not dwell;

They had gone unto the wars,

Trusting to the mild-eyed stars,

Nightly, from their azure towers,

To keep watch above the flowers,

In the midst of which all day

The red sun-light lazily lay.

Now each visiter shall confess

The sad valley's restlessness.

Nothing there is motionless.

Nothing save the airs that brood

Over the magic solitude.

Ah, by no wind are stirred those trees

That palpitate like the chill seas

Around the misty Hebrides!

Ah, by no wind those clouds are driven

That rustle through the unquiet Heaven

Uneasily, from morn till even

Over the violets there that lie

In myriad types of the human eye —

Over the lilies there that wave

And weep above a nameless grave!

They wave: — from out their fragrant tops

Eternal dews come down in drops.

They weep: — from off their delicate stems

Perennial tears descend in gems.

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

In the valley of unrest - in Asphodel - where there is no wind to stir the trees or drive the clouds, but where only lilies wave and weep over nameless graves, the poet is showing us those ‘nameless’ souls in Asphodel - a haunting look at a ‘nameless’ life.

[next week - The Raven]