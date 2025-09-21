This poem was first seen in ‘American Review’ (July 1845) and ‘Broadway Journal’ (August 1845), and this same version appeared in ‘The Raven and Other Poems’ (November 1845).

Eulalie – a Song

I dwelt alone

In a world of moan,

And my soul was a stagnant tide,

Till the fair and gentle Eulalie became my blushing bride —

Till the yellow-haired young Eulalie became my smiling bride.

Ah, less — less bright

The stars of the night

Than the eyes of the radiant girl!

And never a flake

That the vapour can make

With the moon-tints of purple and pearl,

Can vie with the modest Eulalie's most unregarded curl —

Can compare with the bright-eyed Eulalie's most humble and careless curl.

Now Doubt — now Pain

Come never again,

For her soul gives me sigh for sigh,

And all day long

Shines, bright and strong,

Astarté within the sky,

While ever to her dear Eulalie upturns her matron eye —

While ever to her young Eulalie upturns her violet eye.

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

By 1845, Poe and his wife, Virginia, had moved to New York, while he cared for her, as she began to show signs of suffering from tuberculosis. And she promised him that after her death she would be his guardian angel. Here our poet watches over his love, as she is watched over by Astarte (moon), the goddess of love.