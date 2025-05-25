There are two versions of this poem – ‘Poems’ (1831) and ‘The Raven and Other Poems’ (1845). This is the version from ‘The Raven and Other Poems’, with a few changes from the first version.

To Helen

Helen, thy beauty is to me

Like those Nicean barks of yore,

That gently, o’er a perfumed sea,

The weary way-worn wanderer bore

To his own native shore.

On desperate seas long wont to roam,

Thy hyacinth hair, thy classic face,

Thy Naiad airs have brought me home

To the glory that was Greece,

And the grandeur that was Rome.

Lo! in yon brilliant window-niche

How statue-like I see thee stand!

The agate lamp within thy hand —

Ah, Psyche from the regions which

Are Holy-land!

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

Our poet, when dreaming of an image of Helen (of Troy), doesn’t think of physical beauty, but he thinks of the beauty of the soul (psyche), and of how this led him to the ‘holy land’ of those stories of glory and grandeur, of ancient Greece and ancient Rome.