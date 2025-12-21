This poem was written to Poe’s friend, Mrs. Nancy Heywood, whom Poe called Annie. It first appeared in ‘Flag of Our Union’ (April 1849), and then appeared in ‘Home Journal’ (April 1849), ‘Oquawka Spectator’ (May 1849) and was later edited by Rufus Griswold for Volume 2 of ‘The Works of the Late Edgar Allan Poe’ (1850).

This is the version from ‘Flag of Our Union’ (1849).

For Annie

Thank Heaven! the crisis —

The danger is past,

And the lingering illness

Is over at last —

And the fever called ‘Living’

Is conquered at last.

Sadly, I know

I am shorn of my strength,

And no muscle I move

As I lie at full length —

But no matter! — I feel

I am better at length.

And I rest so composedly,

Now, in my bed,

That any beholder

Might fancy me dead —

Might start at beholding me,

Thinking me dead.

The sickness — the nausea —

The pitiless pain —

Have ceased, with the fever

That maddened my brain —

With the fever called ‘Living’

That burned in my brain.

The moaning and groaning,

The sighing and sobbing,

Are quieted now,

And the Horrible throbbing

At heart: — O, that horrible,

Horrible throbbing!

And ah! of all tortures

That torture the worst

Has abated — the terrible

Torture of thirst

For the naphthaline river

Of Glory accurst: —

I have drank of a water

That quenches all thirst: —

Of a water that flows,

With a lullaby sound,

From a fountain a very few

Feet under ground —

From a cavern not very far

Down under ground.

And ah! let it never

Be foolishly said

That my room it is gloomy

And narrow my bed;

For man never slept

In a different bed —

And, to sleep, you must slumber

In just such a bed.

My tantalized spirit

Here blandly reposes,

Forgetting, or never

Regretting its roses —

Its old agitations

Of myrtles and roses:

For now, while so quietly

Lying, I fancy

A holier odor

About me, of pansy —

A rosemary odor,

Commingled with pansy —

With rue and the beautiful

Puritan pansy.

And so I lie happily,

Bathing in many

A dream of the love

And the beauty of Annie —

Drowned in a bath

Of the tresses of Annie.

She tenderly kissed me,

She fondly caressed,

And then I fell gently

To sleep on her breast —

Deeply to sleep

From the heaven of her breast.

When the light was extinguished,

She covered me warm,

And she prayed to the angels

To keep me from harm —

To the queen of the angels

To shield me from harm.

And I lie so composedly,

Now, in my bed,

(Knowing her love)

That you fancy me dead —

And I rest so contentedly,

Now in my bed,

(With her love at my breast)

That you fancy me dead —

That you shudder to look at me,

Thinking me dead: —

But my heart it is brighter

Than all of the many

Stars of the heaven,

For it sparkles with Annie —

It glows with the thought

Of the love of my Annie —

With the thought of the light

Of the eyes of my Annie.

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

Our poet is using an image of himself that appears to be lying dead, but it is the idea of ‘Glory accurst’ that has died, among roses (with thorns) of forgetting and regretting. But he seems to be alive and thinking of a pansy [from the French word pensee - a thought] a thought of love from ‘Annie’.

Perhaps our poet is saying that we don’t live for the idea of glory or fame, but for the love of ideas.