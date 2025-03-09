This is the one version of this poem, from ‘Tamerlane and Other Poems’.

The Happiest Day

The happiest day — the happiest hour

My sear’d and blighted heart hath known,

The highest hope of pride, and power,

I feel hath flown.

Of power! said I? yes! such I ween

But they have vanish’d long alas!

The visions of my youth have been —

But let them pass.

And, pride, what have I now with thee?

Another brow may ev’n inherit

The venom thou hast pour’d on me —

Be still my spirit.

The happiest day — the happiest hour

Mine eyes shall see — have ever seen

The brightest glance of pride and power

I feel — have been:

But were that hope of pride and power

Now offer’d, with the pain

Ev’n then I felt — that brightest hour

I would not live again:

For on its wing was dark alloy

And as it flutter’d — fell

An essence — powerful to destroy

A soul that knew it well.

The poem starts with such joy – the happiest day, the happiest hour, the highest hope, but then that joy departs, it flies away. The pride that came with that happiness, he now recalls with pain, because that pride came mixed with something else, with a power that could destroy a soul.

Perhaps this poem should be called ‘Pride and Power’ instead?

