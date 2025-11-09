This poem is the second of Poe’s St. Valentine Day’s poems, and was written at St. Valentine’s Day 1847, after the death of Virginia Poe in January 1847, for Mrs. Marie Louise Shaw [M.L.S.] who had visited and nursed Poe’s wife during her last illness (tuberculosis). It was published in ‘Home Journal’ (1847) and was edited by Rufus Griswold for Volume 2 of ‘The Works of the Late Edgar Allan Poe’ (1850).

This version is from ‘Home Journal’ (1847).

To M.L.S.

Of all who hail thy presence as the morning —

Of all to whom thine absence is the night —

The blotting utterly from out high heaven

The sacred sun — of all who, weeping, bless thee

Hourly for hope — for life — ah! above all,

For the resurrection of deep-buried faith

In Truth — in Virtue — in Humanity —

Of all who, on Despair’s unhallowed bed

Lying down to die, have suddenly arisen

At thy soft-murmured words, ‘Let there be light!’

At the soft-murmured words that were fulfilled

In the seraphic glancing of thine eyes —

Of all who owe thee most — whose gratitude

Nearest resembles worship — oh, remember

The truest — the most fervently devoted,

And think that these weak lines are written by him —

By him who, as he pens them, thrills to think

His spirit is communing with an angel’s.

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

A beautiful heartfelt poem of thanks - that although one’s body may pass away, our spirit may arise from despair, by thoughts of faith in truth, of hope for life, and a loving gratitude.