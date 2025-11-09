Poems of Poe
43. To M.L.S.
This poem is the second of Poe’s St. Valentine Day’s poems, and was written at St. Valentine’s Day 1847, after the death of Virginia Poe in January 1847, for Mrs. Marie Louise Shaw [M.L.S.] who had visited and nursed Poe’s wife during her last illness (tuberculosis). It was published in ‘Home Journal’ (1847) and was edited by Rufus Griswold for Volume 2 of ‘The Works of the Late Edgar Allan Poe’ (1850).
This version is from ‘Home Journal’ (1847).
To M.L.S.
Of all who hail thy presence as the morning —
Of all to whom thine absence is the night —
The blotting utterly from out high heaven
The sacred sun — of all who, weeping, bless thee
Hourly for hope — for life — ah! above all,
For the resurrection of deep-buried faith
In Truth — in Virtue — in Humanity —
Of all who, on Despair’s unhallowed bed
Lying down to die, have suddenly arisen
At thy soft-murmured words, ‘Let there be light!’
At the soft-murmured words that were fulfilled
In the seraphic glancing of thine eyes —
Of all who owe thee most — whose gratitude
Nearest resembles worship — oh, remember
The truest — the most fervently devoted,
And think that these weak lines are written by him —
By him who, as he pens them, thrills to think
His spirit is communing with an angel’s.
[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]
A beautiful heartfelt poem of thanks - that although one’s body may pass away, our spirit may arise from despair, by thoughts of faith in truth, of hope for life, and a loving gratitude.