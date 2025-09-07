This poem first appeared in Southern Literary Messenger (January 1837) and was published unchanged in ‘The Raven and Other Poems’ (1845).

Sonnet – To Zante

FAIR isle, that from the fairest of all flowers,

Thy gentlest of all gentle names dost take!

How many memories of what radiant hours

At sight of thee and thine at once awake!

How many scenes of what departed bliss!

How many thoughts of what entombed hopes!

How many visions of a maiden that is

No more — no more upon thy verdant slopes!

No more! alas, that magical sad sound

Transforming all! Thy charms shall please no more —

Thy memory no more! Accursed ground

Henceforth I hold thy flower-enamelled shore,

O hyacinthine isle! O purple Zante!

“Isola d’oro! Fior di Levante!”

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

Our poet shares the view of others that this Greek island originally got its name of Zacynthos from the hyacinth flower. The Italians called the island Zante - ‘Isola d’oro! Fior di Levante’ – island of gold, flower of the levant.

Although for our poet, that fair isle becomes accursed, (not gold but purple) as it awakens memories of departed bliss and entombed hopes, of a lost love that our poet shall see nevermore.