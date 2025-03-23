This poem first appeared in Poe’s second book of poems - ‘Al Aaraaf, Tamerlane, and Minor Poems’. The book opens with a page with a quotation ‘What has night to do with sleep’ that is taken from ‘Comus’ by John Milton.

There are three versions of this poem – the first from ‘Al Aaraaf, Tamerlane, and Minor Poems’ (1829), the second from ‘Poems’ (1831), and the third from ‘The Raven and Other Poems’ (1845).

This is the version from ‘The Raven an Other Poems’ with Poe’s slight changes from the earlier two versions. This sonnet was used as an introduction to the poem ‘Al Aaraaf’.

Sonnet – To Science

SCIENCE! true daughter of old Time thou art!

Who alterest all things with thy peering eyes.

Why preyest thou thus upon the poet’s heart,

Vulture, whose wings are dull realities?

How should he love thee? or how deem thee wise,

Who wouldst not leave him in his wandering

To seek for treasure in the jewelled skies,

Albeit he soared with an undaunted wing?

Hast thou not dragged Diana from her car?

And driven the Hamadryad from the wood

To seek a shelter in some happier star?

Hast thou not torn the Naiad from her flood,

The Elfin from the green grass, and from me

The summer dream beneath the tamarind tree?

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

The poem’s first two lines speak to science reverently – ‘the true daughter of old time’, that she wouldn’t leave his side during his ‘undaunted’ wanderings. But our poet must question science, that she could be more concerned with ‘dull realities’, than about stories about Diana and her chariot leading the moon across the sky, or about those spirits that animate the woods and the rivers and the meadows, or about our poet’s dreams on a summer day while resting under a quiet tree.

[next week - 11 - Romance]