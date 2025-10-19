This poem first appeared in ‘Graham’s Magazine’ (January 1843), and was later added to Poe’s tale ‘Ligeia’ (revised in 1845) and was very slightly changed, as it appeared in ‘The Raven and Other Poems’ (1845).

This is the version from ‘The Raven and Other Poems’.

The Conqueror Worm

Lo! ‘tis a gala night

Within the lonesome latter years!

An angel throng, bewinged, bedight

In veils, and drowned in tears,

Sit in a theatre, to see

A play of hopes and fears,

While the orchestra breathes fitfully

The music of the spheres.

Mimes, in the form of God on high,

Mutter and mumble low,

And hither and thither fly —

Mere puppets they, who come and go

At bidding of vast formless things

That shift the scenery to and fro,

Flapping from out their Condor wings

Invisible Wo!

That motley drama — oh, be sure

It shall not be forgot!

With its Phantom chased for evermore,

By a crowd that seize it not,

Through a circle that ever returneth in

To the self-same spot,

And much of Madness, and more of Sin,

And Horror the soul of the plot.

But see, amid the mimic rout

A crawling shape intrude!

A blood-red thing that writhes from out

The scenic solitude!

It writhes! — it writhes! — with mortal pangs

The mimes become its food,

And the angels sob at vermin fangs

In human gore imbued.

Out — out are the lights — out all!

And, over each quivering form,

The curtain, a funeral pall,

Comes down with the rush of a storm,

And the angels, all pallid and wan,

Uprising, unveiling, affirm

That the play is the tragedy, “Man,”

And its hero the Conqueror Worm.

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

If life is only seen in its appearances, and not also in something higher, it seems like a phantom that we chase, but ‘seize it not’, and ends in a tragedy of death and worms. Perhaps, like the angels, we should listen to life’s ‘music of the spheres’, and see a play of life’s hopes and fears… but mostly hopes.