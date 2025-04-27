There are two versions of this poem – ‘Al Aaraaf, Tamerlane, and Minor Poems’ (1829) and ‘The Raven and Other Poems’ (1845).

This is the version (with changes to lines 2 and 14) from ‘The Raven and Other Poems’.

To the River

Fair river! in thy bright, clear flow

Of crystal, wandering water,

Thou art an emblem of the glow

Of beauty — the unhidden heart —

The playful maziness of art

In old Alberto’s daughter —

But when within thy wave she looks —

Which glistens then, and trembles —

Why, then, the prettiest of brooks

Her worshipper resembles;

For in his heart, as in thy stream,

Her image deeply lies —

His heart which trembles at the beam,

Of her soul-searching eyes.

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

This is such a reflective poem, that makes us think about how we should look at life. In the first stanza, when we look in the image of the river (our imagination), we can see a clear picture of beauty, but in the second stanza, that beauty reflects back upon us, the viewer, and we become the image of her ‘soul-searching eyes’.

[next week - 16 - To M—]