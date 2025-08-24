This poem first appeared in the short tale ‘Morella’, that was the first tale in Poe’s ‘Tales of the Grotesque and Arabesque’ (1840), and it was changed slightly so as to appear as a separate poem in ‘The Raven and Other Poems’ (1845).

This is the version from ‘The Raven and Other Poems’.

Catholic Hymn

At morn — at noon — at twilight dim —

Maria! thou hast heard my hymn!

In joy and wo — in good and ill —

Mother of God, be with me still!

When the Hours flew brightly by,

And not a cloud obscured the sky,

My soul, lest it should truant be,

Thy grace did guide to thine and thee;

Now, when storms of Fate o'ercast

Darkly my Present and my Past,

Let my Future radiant shine

With sweet hopes of thee and thine!

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

Our poet seems to be saying a prayer for hope.