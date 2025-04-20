Poems of Poe
14. To __ __
There are two versions of this poem – the first from ‘Al Aaraaf, Tamerlane, and Minor Poems’ (1829), and the second from ‘The Raven and Other Poems’ (1845).
This is the version (that has a few slight changes) from ‘The Raven an Other Poems’.
To —— ——
The bowers whereat, in dreams, I see
The wantonest singing birds
Are lips — and all thy melody
Of lip-begotten words —
Thine eyes, in Heaven of heart enshrined
Then desolately fall,
O God! on my funereal mind
Like starlight on a pall —
Thy heart — thy heart! — I wake and sigh,
And sleep to dream till day
Of truth that gold can never buy —
Of the baubles that it may.
[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]
To dream of a voice like the singing of care-free birds, of a gaze like starlight that shines upon our gloom, and of a heart so true that we’ll always dream of.
