There are three versions of this poem – the first from ‘Tamerlane and Other Poems’ (1827), the second from ‘Al Aaraaf, Tamerlane, and Minor Poems’ (1829), and the third from ‘The Raven and Other Poems’ (1845).

This is the version from ‘The Raven an Other Poems’ with Poe’s changes in verses 2 & 3.

The Lake

In spring of youth it was my lot

To haunt of the wide world a spot

The which I could not love the less —

So lovely was the loneliness

Of a wild lake, with black rock bound,

And the tall pines that towered around.

But when the Night had thrown her pall

Upon that spot, as upon all,

And the mystic wind went by

Murmuring in melody —

Then — ah then I would awake

To the terror of the lone lake.

Yet that terror was not fright,

But a tremulous delight —

A feeling not the jewelled mine

Could teach or bribe me to define —

Nor Love — although the Love were thine.

Death was in that poisonous wave,

And in its gulf a fitting grave

For him who thence could solace bring

To his lone imagining

Whose solitary soul could make

An Eden of that dim lake.

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

But for me, ‘The Lake’ is about a place (or maybe a place of mind) where the poet loved to wander (or maybe to wonder), that sometimes would awaken in him a fright, and also a delight, when he was trying to make something out of that ‘imagining’ in himself.

To make ‘an Eden of that dim lake’, is the last line of the poem and the last line of his first book of poems, and with it, our poet seems to be telling us that his purpose in life will be to leave his mark in this world, by leaving behind something for which he will be remembered.

