There are three versions of this poem. The first stanza appears only in ‘Tamerlane and other poems’ (1827), and in the last stanza, lines 18 and 19, are slightly changed in both ‘Al, Aaraaf, Tamerlane, and Minor Poems’ (1829) and ‘The Raven and other Poems’ (1845). This is the five-stanza version from ‘Tamerlane and other Poems’ but with Poe’s changes to that last stanza.

A Dream

A wilder’d being from my birth

My spirit spurn’d control,

But now, abroad on the wide earth,

Where wand’rest thou my soul?

In visions of the dark night

I have dreamed of joy departed

But a waking dream of life and light

Hath left me broken-hearted.

And what is not a dream by day

To him whose eyes are cast

On things around him with a ray

Turn'd back upon the past?

That holy dream — that holy dream,

While all the world were chiding,

Hath cheer'd me as a lovely beam

A lonely spirit guiding —

What though that light, thro’ storm and night

So trembled from afar —

What could there be more purely bright

In Truth's day–star?

Asleep, his dream sees a departed joy, but awake, his dream sees a broken heart. When he looks at the past, is that not a dream too? But that dream can cheer him, when guided by the light of truth – ‘truth’s day-star’.

[next week - 8. The Happiest Day]