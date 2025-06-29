There are two versions of this poem – ‘Poems’ (1831) and from the ‘Southern Literary Messenger’, (January 1836). The first version is 44 lines, and the second version is 40 lines - with some slight changes and with one stanza removed.

This is the later, shorter version from ‘Southern Literary Messenger’

A Paean

How shall the burial rite be read?

The solemn song be sung?

The requiem for the loveliest dead,

That ever died so young?

Her friends are gazing on her,

And on her gaudy bier,

And weep! — oh! to dishonor

Her beauty with a tear!

They loved her for her wealth —

And they hated her for her pride —

But she grew in feeble health,

And they love her — that she died.

They tell me (while they speak

Of her ‘costly broider'd pall’)

That my voice is growing weak —

That I should not sing at all —

Or that my tone should be

Tun'd to such solemn song

So mournfully — so mournfully,

That the dead may feel no wrong.

But she is gone above,

With young Hope at her side,

And I am drunk with love

Of the dead, who is my bride.

Of the dead — dead — who lies

All motionless,

With the death upon her eyes,

And the life upon each tress.

In June she died — in June

Of life — beloved, and fair;

But she did not die too soon,

Nor with too calm an air.

From more than fiends on earth,

Helen, thy soul is riven,

To join the all-hallowed mirth

Of more than thrones in heaven —

Therefore, to thee this night

I will no requiem raise,

But waft thee on thy flight,

With a Pæan of old days.

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

How shall we mourn for our loved ones? There’s one way that seems to merely celebrate a death – a mourning or ‘requiem’ to death. And there’s another way that seems to love the hope that a life had brought us – a ‘paean’ [i.e. a joyous song]. And perhaps that’s why our poet mentions both ‘friends’ and ‘fiends’. And when he adds the name ‘Helen’ - the beautiful Helen of Troy, perhaps he was hinting that this poem may not be about a person, but is about beauty. And contrary to some critics, who falsely claim that Poe was obsessed with death, I like this poem and the way it gets us to think about life.