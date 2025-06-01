Poems of Poe
20. Israfel
There are two versions of this poem – ‘Poems’ (1831) and ‘The Raven and Other Poems’ (1845). The first version is 44 lines, and the second version is 50 lines - as Poe adds a line or two to each stanza. This is the longer version from ‘The Raven and Other Poems’.
Israfel
And the angel Israfel, whose heart-strings are a lute, and who has the sweetest voice of all God's creatures. — KORAN
In Heaven a spirit doth dwell
‘Whose heart-strings are a lute’;
None sing so wildly well
As the angel Israfel,
And the giddy stars (so legends tell)
Ceasing their hymns, attend the spell
Of his voice, all mute.
Tottering above
In her highest noon
The enamoured moon
Blushes with love,
While, to listen, the red levin
(With the rapid Pleiads, even
Which were seven),
Pauses in Heaven.
And they say (the starry choir
And all the listening things)
That Israfeli’s fire
Is owing to that lyre
By which he sits and sings —
The trembling living wire
Of those unusual strings.
But the skies that angel trod,
Where deep thoughts are a duty —
Where Love’s a grown up God —
Where the Houri glances are —
Imbued with all the beauty
Which we worship in yon star.
Therefore, thou art not wrong,
Israfeli, who despisest
An unimpassion'd song;
To thee the laurels belong,
Best bard, because the wisest!
Merrily live, and long!
The ecstasies above
With thy burning measures suit —
Thy grief, thy joy, thy hate, thy love,
With the fervor of thy lute —
Well may the stars be mute!
Yes, Heaven is thine: but this
Is a world of sweets and sours;
Our flowers are merely — flowers,
And the shadow of thy perfect bliss
Is the sunshine of ours.
If I could dwell where Israfel
Hath dwelt, and he where I,
He would not sing so wildly well
A mortal melody,
While a bolder note than this might swell
From my lyre within the sky.
[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]
Our poet plays on a metaphor of the ‘heart’ strings on a lute, (some say that a lute has the same shape as a heart) and how all the stars in the heaven would stop their songs - to hear Israfel sing, and play his lute. But if we could dwell with Israfel, maybe our song might sound more beautiful.