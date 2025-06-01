There are two versions of this poem – ‘Poems’ (1831) and ‘The Raven and Other Poems’ (1845). The first version is 44 lines, and the second version is 50 lines - as Poe adds a line or two to each stanza. This is the longer version from ‘The Raven and Other Poems’.

Israfel

And the angel Israfel, whose heart-strings are a lute, and who has the sweetest voice of all God's creatures. — KORAN

In Heaven a spirit doth dwell

‘Whose heart-strings are a lute’;

None sing so wildly well

As the angel Israfel,

And the giddy stars (so legends tell)

Ceasing their hymns, attend the spell

Of his voice, all mute.

Tottering above

In her highest noon

The enamoured moon

Blushes with love,

While, to listen, the red levin

(With the rapid Pleiads, even

Which were seven),

Pauses in Heaven.

And they say (the starry choir

And all the listening things)

That Israfeli’s fire

Is owing to that lyre

By which he sits and sings —

The trembling living wire

Of those unusual strings.

But the skies that angel trod,

Where deep thoughts are a duty —

Where Love’s a grown up God —

Where the Houri glances are —

Imbued with all the beauty

Which we worship in yon star.

Therefore, thou art not wrong,

Israfeli, who despisest

An unimpassion'd song;

To thee the laurels belong,

Best bard, because the wisest!

Merrily live, and long!

The ecstasies above

With thy burning measures suit —

Thy grief, thy joy, thy hate, thy love,

With the fervor of thy lute —

Well may the stars be mute!

Yes, Heaven is thine: but this

Is a world of sweets and sours;

Our flowers are merely — flowers,

And the shadow of thy perfect bliss

Is the sunshine of ours.

If I could dwell where Israfel

Hath dwelt, and he where I,

He would not sing so wildly well

A mortal melody,

While a bolder note than this might swell

From my lyre within the sky.

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

Our poet plays on a metaphor of the ‘heart’ strings on a lute, (some say that a lute has the same shape as a heart) and how all the stars in the heaven would stop their songs - to hear Israfel sing, and play his lute. But if we could dwell with Israfel, maybe our song might sound more beautiful.