This poem is the third of Poe’s St. Valentine Day’s poems, and was written for St. Valentine’s Day 1848, and was titled ‘To Marie Louise’, for Mrs. Marie Louise Shaw, who, as we saw last week, had nursed Virginia Poe during her last illness (tuberculosis), and who also nursed Poe through his illness and grieving, in the month after Virginia’s passing. Poe changed the original 32-line poem slightly, and removed a few lines that he considered too personal, and a 27-line version of the poem titled ‘To _ _ _’ was published in ‘Columbian Lady’s and Gentleman’s Magazine’ (March 1848), and that was later edited by Rufus Griswold for Volume 2 of ‘The Works of the Late Edgar Allan Poe’ (1850).

This version is from ‘Columbian Lady’s and Gentleman’s Magazine’ (1848).

To_ _

Not long ago, the writer of these lines,

In the mad pride of intellectuality,

Maintained the ‘power of words’ — denied that ever

A thought arose within the human brain

Beyond the utterance of the human tongue:

And now, as if in mockery of that boast,

Two words — two foreign, soft dissyllables —

Italian tones made only to be murmured

By angels dreaming in the moon-lit ‘dew

That hangs like chains of pearl on Hermon hill’ —

Have stirred from out the abysses of his heart

Unthought-like thoughts that are the souls of thought,

Richer, far wilder, far richer visions

Than even the seraph harper, Israfel,

Who has ‘the sweetest voice of all God’s creatures’,

Could hope to utter. And I, my spells are broken.

The pen falls powerless from my shivering hand.

With thy dear name as text, though bidden by thee,

I cannot write — I cannot speak or think,

Alas, I cannot feel; for ‘tis not feeling,

This standing motionless upon the golden

Threshold of the wide-open gate of dreams,

Gazing, entranced, adown the gorgeous vista,

And thrilling as I see upon the right,

Upon the left, and all the way along

Amid empurpled vapors, far away

To where the prospect terminates — thee only.

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

Sometimes we say things without thinking, and sometimes we think a thought that cannot be put into words – like angles dreaming on Hermon hill [of psalm 133], as our poet again thanks and thinks of ‘Marie Louise’ - those two unspoken disyllable words.