This poem appeared in the short tale ‘The Visionary’, in volume 2 of Poe’s ‘Tales of the Grotesque and Arabesque’ (1840), and was changed slightly, and the last stanza removed, so as to stand as a separate poem, as it appeared in ‘The Raven and Other Poems’ (1845).

This is the version from ‘The Raven and Other Poems’.

TO ONE IN PARADISE.

Thou wast all that to me, love,

For which my soul did pine —

A green isle in the sea, love,

A fountain and a shrine,

All wreathed with fairy fruits and flowers,

And all the flowers were mine.

Ah, dream too bright to last!

Ah, starry Hope! that didst arise

But to be overcast!

A voice from out the Future cries,

“On! on!” — but o'er the Past

(Dim gulf!) my spirit hovering lies

Mute, motionless, aghast!

For, alas! alas! with me

The light of Life is o'er!

No more — no more — no more —

(Such language holds the solemn sea

To the sands upon the shore)

Shall bloom the thunder-blasted tree,

Or the stricken eagle soar!

And all my days are trances,

And all my nightly dreams

Are where thy dark eye glances,

And where thy footstep gleams —

In what ethereal dances,

By what eternal streams.

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

The poem had first appeared in a Romeo-and-Juliet-like story, set in Venice. But here, our poet shows us a world where our dreaming tries to capture that lost hope.