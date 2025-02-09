4. Evening Star

This is the one version of this poem, from ‘Tamerlane and Other Poems’.

’Twas noontide of summer,

And mid-time of night;

And stars, in their orbits,

Shone pale, thro’ the light

Of the brighter, cold moon,

’Mid planets her slaves,

Herself in the Heavens,

Her beam on the waves.

I gaz’d awhile

On her cold smile;

Too cold — too cold for me —

There pass’d, as a shroud,

A fleecy cloud,

And I turn’d away to thee,

Proud Evening Star,

In thy glory afar,

And dearer thy beam shall be;

For joy to my heart

Is the proud part

Thou bearest in Heav’n at night,

And more I admire

Thy distant fire,

Than that colder, lowly light.

Why does a distant star, that is outshone by the brighter moon, give more joy to his heart? Is it that being farther away, makes its light more sought after, more longed for, and more hopeful perhaps?

[next week - 5. Imitation]