Poems of Poe
11. Romance
There are three versions of this poem – the first from ‘Al Aaraaf, Tamerlane, and Minor Poems’ (1829), the second from ‘Poems’ (1831), and the third from ‘The Raven and Other Poems’ (1845). While the versions from ‘Al Aaraaf, Tamerlane, and Minor Poems’ and from ‘The Raven and Other Poems’ both consist of 21 lines, the version from ‘Poems’ consists of 66 lines (that we’ll see next week).
This is the version from ‘The Raven an Other Poems’, with very slight changes from the first version.
Romance
Romance, who loves to nod and sing,
With drowsy head and folded wing,
Among the green leaves as they shake
Far down within some shadowy lake,
To me a painted paroquet
Hath been — a most familiar bird —
Taught me my alphabet to say —
To lisp my very earliest word
While in the wild wood I did lie,
A child — with a most knowing eye.
Of late, eternal Condor years
So shake the very Heaven on high
With tumult as they thunder by,
I have no time for idle cares
Through gazing on the unquiet sky.
And when an hour with calmer wings
Its down upon my spirit flings —
That little time with lyre and rhyme
To while away — forbidden things!
My heart would feel to be a crime
Unless it trembled with the strings.
[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]
As a child, romance seemed like a painted paroquet [parakeet] that taught us to sing. But then, life’s hustle and bustle seemed like a condor that allowed no time for these idle songs. But if a more thoughtful time was found, would it be a crime to play on the strings of our lyre and rhyme, and turn our thoughts back to song.