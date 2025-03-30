11. Romance

There are three versions of this poem – the first from ‘Al Aaraaf, Tamerlane, and Minor Poems’ (1829), the second from ‘Poems’ (1831), and the third from ‘The Raven and Other Poems’ (1845). While the versions from ‘Al Aaraaf, Tamerlane, and Minor Poems’ and from ‘The Raven and Other Poems’ both consist of 21 lines, the version from ‘Poems’ consists of 66 lines (that we’ll see next week).

This is the version from ‘The Raven an Other Poems’, with very slight changes from the first version.

Romance

Romance, who loves to nod and sing,

With drowsy head and folded wing,

Among the green leaves as they shake

Far down within some shadowy lake,

To me a painted paroquet

Hath been — a most familiar bird —

Taught me my alphabet to say —

To lisp my very earliest word

While in the wild wood I did lie,

A child — with a most knowing eye.

Of late, eternal Condor years

So shake the very Heaven on high

With tumult as they thunder by,

I have no time for idle cares

Through gazing on the unquiet sky.

And when an hour with calmer wings

Its down upon my spirit flings —

That little time with lyre and rhyme

To while away — forbidden things!

My heart would feel to be a crime

Unless it trembled with the strings.

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

As a child, romance seemed like a painted paroquet [parakeet] that taught us to sing. But then, life’s hustle and bustle seemed like a condor that allowed no time for these idle songs. But if a more thoughtful time was found, would it be a crime to play on the strings of our lyre and rhyme, and turn our thoughts back to song.