This poem was first published in ‘Southern Literary Messenger’ (September 1835) as ‘Lines Written in an Album’ and was later slightly changed as it appeared in ‘The Raven and Other Poems’ (1845) as ‘To F__s S. O__d’ [i.e. Mrs. Francis Osgood] in a response to one of her poems.

This is the version from ‘The Raven and Other Poems’.

To F—s S. O—d

Thou wouldst be loved? — then let thy heart

From its present pathway part not!

Being everything which now thou art,

Be nothing which thou art not.

So with the world thy gentle ways,

Thy grace, thy more than beauty,

Shall be an endless theme of praise,

And love — a simple duty.

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

Since, over the years, Poe (and his wife) wrote this poem in the album of different women friends, it could be said to be for any woman - that if you wish to find love, then you only need to be truthful. Or as Keats would say ‘Beauty is truth, truth beauty’.