The poem first appeared (shortly after Poe’s death) in ‘Sartain’s Union Magazine’ (November 1849) and was later edited by Rufus Griswold for Volume 2 of ‘The Works of the Late Edgar Allan Poe’ (1850).

This is the version from ‘Sartain’s Union Magazine’ (1849).

The Bells

Hear the sledges with the bells —

Silver bells!

What a world of merriment their melody foretells!

How they tinkle, tinkle, tinkle,

In the icy air of night!

While the stars that oversprinkle

All the heavens, seem to twinkle

With a crystalline delight;

Keeping time, time, time,

In a sort of Runic rhyme,

To the tintinabulation that so musically wells

From the bells, bells, bells, bells,

Bells, bells, bells —

From the jingling and the tinkling of the bells.

Hear the mellow wedding bells,

Golden bells!

What a world of happiness their harmony foretells!

Through the balmy air of night

How they ring out their delight! —

From the molten-golden notes,

And all in tune,

What a liquid ditty floats

To the turtle-dove that listens, while she gloats

On the moon!

Oh, from out the sounding cells,

What a gush of euphony voluminously wells!

How it swells!

How it dwells

On the Future! how it tells

Of the rapture that impels

To the swinging and the ringing

Of the bells, bells, bells! —

Of the bells, bells, bells, bells,

Bells, bells, bells —

To the rhyming and the chiming of the bells!

Hear the loud alarum bells —

Brazen bells!

What tale of terror, now, their turbulency tells!

In the startled ear of night

How they scream out their affright!

Too much horrified to speak,

They can only shriek, shriek,

Out of tune,

In a clamorous appealing to the mercy of the fire —

In a mad expostulation with the deaf and frantic fire,

Leaping higher, higher, higher,

With a desperate desire,

And a resolute endeavor

Now — now to sit or never,

By the side of the pale-faced moon.

Oh, the bells, bells, bells!

What a tale their terror tells

Of Despair!

How they clang, and clash, and roar!

What a horror they outpour

In the bosom of the palpitating air!

Yet the ear, it fully knows,

By the twanging,

And the clanging,

How the danger ebbs and flows: —

Yes the ear distinctly tells,

In the jangling,

And the wrangling,

How the danger sinks and swells,

By the sinking or the swelling in the anger of the bells —

Of the bells —

Of the bells, bells, bells, bells,

Bells, bells, bells —

In the clamor and the clangor of the bells!

Hear the tolling of the bells —

Iron bells!

What a world of solemn thought their monody compels!

In the silence of the night,

How we shiver with affright

At the melancholy menace of their tone!

For every sound that floats

From the rust within their throats

Is a groan.

And the people — ah, the people —

They that dwell up in the steeple,

All alone,

And who, tolling, tolling, tolling,

In that muffled monotone,

Feel a glory in so rolling

On the human heart a stone —

They are neither man nor woman —

They are neither brute nor human —

They are Ghouls:

And their king it is who tolls: —

And he rolls, rolls, rolls, rolls,

A Pæan from the bells!

And his merry bosom swells

With the Pæan of the bells!

And he dances, and he yells;

Keeping time, time, time,

In a sort of Runic rhyme,

To the Pæan of the bells —

Of the bells: —

Keeping time, time, time,

In a sort of Runic rhyme,

To the throbbing of the bells —

Of the bells, bells, bells —

To the sobbing of the bells: —

Keeping time, time, time,

As he knells, knells, knells,

In a happy Runic rhyme,

To the rolling of the bells —

Of the bells, bells, bells: —

To the tolling of the bells —

Of the bells, bells, bells, bells,

Bells, bells, bells —

To the moaning and the groaning of the bells.

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

When I look back on my life, I realize that somehow I have been rather fortunate, but one of the most fortunate times of all was a night that I shall never forget, a night when I was in a meeting, when Allen Salisbury recited for us ‘The Bells’ by Edgar Poe.

[To understand more, please read - ‘Edgar Allan Poe - The Lost Soul of America’ by Allen Salisbury (1981)]

And his voice when he recited the words ‘bells’ in each stanza sounded different!!! and each of them reminded us of the sound of a particular bell!!!

– the first stanza bells were higher pitched and short and tinkly, to sound like silver bells;

– the second stanza bells were a little lower pitched and fuller and mellowy, to sound like golden bells;

– the third stanza bells were still lower pitched and shrill and angry, to sound like brazen bells;

– and the last stanza bells were lowest pitched and tollingly faded away slowly, to sound like iron bells.

[Note: Also that same night, Allen recited Poe’s ‘The Raven’ that was at times melancholic, and yet at other times hilarious, as when he recited the word ‘nevermore’ as it would have actually sounded if it was being repeated by a parrot or a raven!!!]

Our poets show us how a simple sound can rhyme or resonate in us, a sense or a memory - of delight - of rapture - of alarm - of melancholy. In other words, there is more to a poem than the mere words we hear in our minds, but there are also ideas that ring forth in our soul - the music of the poem - the ‘unheard melodies’.

What a genius was Poe, the national poet of the soul of America.