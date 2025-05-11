There are three versions of this poem – the first from ‘Al Aaraaf, Tamerlane, and Minor Poems’ (1829), the second from ‘Poems’ (1831), and the third from ‘The Raven and Other Poems’ (1845). While the versions from ‘Al Aaraaf, Tamerlane, and Minor Poems’ and from ‘The Raven and Other Poems’ both consist of 46 lines, the version from ‘Poems’ consists of 64 lines (that we’ll see next week).

This is the version from ‘The Raven and Other Poems’, with very slight changes from the first version.

Fairyland

Dim vales — and shadowy floods —

And cloudy-looking woods,

Whose forms we can’t discover

For the tears that drip all over.

Huge moons there wax and wane —

Again — again — again —

Every moment of the night —

For ever changing places —

And they put out the star-light

With the breath from their pale faces;

About twelve by the moon-dial

One, more filmy than the rest

[A sort which, upon trial,

They have found to be the best]

Comes down — still down — and down

With its centre on the crown

Of a mountain’s eminence,

While its wide circumference

In easy drapery falls

Over hamlets, and rich halls,

Wherever they may be —

O’er the strange woods — o'er the sea —

Over spirits on the wing

Over every drowsy thing —

And buries them up quite

In a labyrinth of light —

And then, how deep! O! deep!

Is the passion of their sleep!

In the morning they arise,

And their moony covering

Is soaring in the skies,

With the tempests as they toss,

Like —— almost any thing —

Or a yellow Albatross.

They use that moon no more

For the same end as before —

Videlicet a tent —

Which I think extravagant:

Its atomies, however,

Into a shower dissever,

Of which those butterflies,

Of Earth, who seek the skies,

And so come down again,

(The unbelieving things!)

Have brought a specimen

Upon their quivering wings.

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

This is quite a fanciful poem. Perhaps, a poem about dreams, like as the moonlight of sleep falling over our eyes, and a remembrance of that dream when our eyes awake, like as the moonlight falling on the quivering wings of a butterfly.

Perhaps, these last lines of the poem may also remind us of Christopher Marlowe’s ‘A Midsummer Night’s Dream’ [Act 3, scene 1], when Titania tells the four faeries:

‘And pluck the wings from painted butterflies,

To fan the moonbeams from his sleeping eyes.’