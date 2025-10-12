This poem first appeared in ‘Saturday Courier’ of Philadelphia (January 1840) as ‘Silence, a Sonnet’, and appeared slightly changed in ‘The Raven and Other Poems’ (1845), as ‘Sonnet - Silence’.

This is the version from ‘The Raven and Other Poems’.

Sonnet – Silence

There are some qualities — some incorporate things,

That have a double life, which thus is made

A type of that twin entity which springs

From matter and light, evinced in solid and shade.

There is a two-fold Silence — sea and shore —

Body and soul. One dwells in lonely places,

Newly with grass o’ergrown; some solemn graces,

Some human memories and tearful lore,

Render him terrorless: his name’s ‘No More’.

He is the corporate Silence: dread him not!

No power hath he of evil in himself;

But should some urgent fate (untimely lot!)

Bring thee to meet his shadow (nameless elf,

That haunteth the lone regions where hath trod

No foot of man,) commend thyself to God!

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

What a wonderful poem about the twofold idea [type] of silence.

There is that fearful silence when we dream of when our body shall meet death – called ‘No More’, that can be calmed with our memories. But there is also that silence in our dreams, when our soul shall meet silence’s ‘shadow’ – the elf that haunts our dreams – that silent region between earth and heaven, where only God can help us.