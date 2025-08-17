There are two versions of this poem, the first, as it appeared in the ‘Saturday Museum’ of Philadelphia (March 1843) and the second, with some slight changes, as it was published in ‘The Raven and Other Poems’ (1845).

This is the version from ‘The Raven and Other Poems’.

Lenore

Ah, broken is the golden bowl! — the spirit flown forever!

Let the bell toll! — a saintly soul floats on the Stygian river: —

And, Guy De Vere, hast thou no tear? — weep now or never more!

See! on yon drear and rigid bier low lies thy love, Lenore!

Come, let the burial rite be read — the funeral song be sung! —

An anthem for the queenliest dead that ever died so young —

A dirge for her the doubly dead in that she died so young.

“Wretches! ye loved her for her wealth and ye hated her for her pride;

How shall the ritual then be read — the requiem how be sung

By you — by yours, the evil eye — by yours the slanderous tongue

That did to death the innocence that died and died so young?”

Peccavimus: — but rave not thus! yet let a Sabbath song

Go up to God so solemnly the dead may feel no wrong!

The sweet Lenore hath gone before, with Hope that flew beside,

Leaving thee wild for the dear child that should have been thy bride —

For her, the fair and debonair, that now so lowly lies,

The life upon her yellow hair, but not within her eyes —

The life still there upon her hair, the death upon her eyes.

“Avaunt — tonight my heart is light: — no dirge will I upraise,

But waft the angel on her flight with a Pæan of old days!”

Let no bell toll, lest her sweet soul, amid its hallowed mirth

Should catch the note as it doth float up from the damnéd Earth!

To friends above, from fiends below, the indignant ghost is riven —

From Hell unto a high estate far up within the Heaven —

From grief and groan to a golden throne beside the King of Heaven!”

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

Is this the same Lenore that we saw in ‘The Raven’? In ‘The Raven’ our poet said that ‘Other friends have flown before — On the morrow he will leave me, as my hopes have flown before’, and here our poet says ‘The sweet Lenore hath gone before, with Hope that flew beside’.

This poem seems to have two voices — one of Guy de Vere, who has lost his young love, and the other, his conscience, perhaps. And although our poet has lost his love, he doesn’t lose his hope.