This poem first appeared in ‘American Museum of Science, Literature and the Arts’ (April 1839), and was then added to Poe’s tale ‘The Fall of the House of Usher’ in his ‘Tales of the Grotesque and Arabesque’ (1840), and the poem appeared in ‘The Raven and Other Poems’ (1845). This is the version from ‘The Raven and Other Poems’.

The Haunted Palace

In the greenest of our valleys

By good angels tenanted,

Once a fair and stately palace —

Radiant palace — reared its head.

In the monarch Thought’s dominion —

It stood there!

Never seraph spread a pinion

Over fabric half so fair!

Banners yellow, glorious, golden,

On its roof did float and flow,

(This — all this — was in the olden

Time long ago,)

And every gentle air that dallied,

In that sweet day,

Along the ramparts plumed and pallid,

A winged odour went away.

Wanderers in that happy valley,

Through two luminous windows, saw

Spirits moving musically,

To a lute’s well-tuned law,

Round about a throne where, sitting

(Porphyrogene!)

In state his glory well befitting,

The ruler of the realm was seen.

And all with pearl and ruby glowing

Was the fair palace door,

Through which came flowing, flowing, flowing,

And sparkling evermore,

A troop of Echoes, whose sweet duty

Was but to sing,

In voices of surpassing beauty,

The wit and wisdom of their king.

But evil things, in robes of sorrow,

Assailed the monarch’s high estate.

(Ah, let us mourn! — for never sorrow

Shall dawn upon him desolate!)

And round about his home the glory

That blushed and bloomed,

Is but a dim-remembered story

Of the old time entombed.

And travellers, now, within that valley,

Through the red-litten windows see

Vast forms, that move fantastically

To a discordant melody,

While, like a ghastly rapid river,

Through the pale door

A hideous throng rush out forever

And laugh — but smile no more.

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

Perhaps this wonderful place can be seen as our wonderful mind, that is ruled by our thoughts, and guarded by our memories (echoes). But if we allow ‘things in robes of sorrow’ to enter that ‘fair and stately palace’, then that music, like ‘a lute’s well-tuned law’, falls into a ‘discordant melody’.

It somehow reminds us of that saying, that ‘a mind is a terrible thing to waste’.