This poem first appeared in ‘Southern Literary Messenger’ (July 1835) as ‘To Mary’, and would appear, slightly changed, at other times as ‘To One Departed’, and as ‘To F—’ in ‘The Raven and Other Poems’ (1845).

This is the version from ‘The Raven and Other Poems’.

To F—

Beloved! amid the earnest woes

That crowd around my earthly path —

(Drear path, alas! where grows

Not even one lonely rose) —

My soul at least a solace hath

In dreams of thee, and therein knows

An Eden of bland repose.

And thus thy memory is to me

Like some enchanted far-off isle

In some tumultuous sea —

Some ocean throbbing far and free

With storms — but where meanwhile

Serenest skies continually

Just o’er that one bright island smile.

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

Among our many woes, and tumults, and storms of life, our soul can find a smile in our memories of our loved ones.