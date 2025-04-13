13. To __

This is the one version of this poem, from ‘Al Aaraaf, Tamerlane, and Minor Poems’ (1829).

To __

Should my early life seem,

[As well it might,] a dream —

Yet I build no faith upon

The king Napoleon —

I look not up afar

For my destiny in a star:

In parting from you now

Thus much I will avow —

There are beings, and have been

Whom my spirit had not seen

Had I let them pass me by

With a dreaming eye —

­If my peace hath fled away

In a night — or in a day —

In a vision — or in none —

Is it therefore the less gone? —

I am standing ‘mid the roar

Of a weather-beaten shore,

And I hold within my hand

Some particles of sand —

How few! and how they creep

Thro' my fingers to the deep!

My early hopes? no — they

Went gloriously away,

Like lightning from the sky

At once — and so will I.

So young? ah! no — not now —

Thou hast not seen my brow,

But they tell thee I am proud —

They lie — they lie aloud —

My bosom beats with shame

At the paltriness of name

With which they dare combine

A feeling such as mine —

Nor Stoic? I am not:

In the terror of my lot

I laugh to think how poor

That pleasure “to endure!”

What! shade of Zeno! — I!

Endure! — no — no — defy.

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

If our youth seems but a dream, is our future set by that dream? But as we grow older, is that dream really gone? is it really over? Should we ‘endure’ mortality? Or ‘defy’ it?

