This poem first appeared in ‘Flag of Our Union’ (April 1849), and was later edited by Rufus Griswold for Volume 2 of ‘The Works of the Late Edgar Allan Poe’ (1850).

This is the version from ‘Flag of Our Union’ (1849).

Eldorado

Gaily bedight,

A gallant knight,

In sunshine and in shadow,

Had journeyed long,

Singing a song,

In search of Eldorado.

But he grew old —

This knight so bold —

And o’er his heart a shadow

Fell as he found

No spot of ground

That looked like Eldorado.

And, as his strength

Failed him at length,

He met a pilgrim shadow —

‘Shadow’, said he,

‘Where can it be —

This land of Eldorado?’

‘Over the Mountains

Of the Moon,

Down the Valley of the Shadow,

Ride, boldly ride’,

The shade replied, —

‘If you seek for Eldorado!’

On our first reading of this poem, it might make us think of the California gold-rush, and the wish of many at that time, of finding wealth - a city of gold – an ‘El Dorado’. But in searching for this kind of earthly happiness, we may feel a shadow of a doubt about something that we may or may not ever see, and when that doubt urges us to ‘ride, boldly ride’, it somehow leaves us with a feeling of uncertainty about our fate.

But upon our second reading, it might make us think of finding a meaning in our life, and we may feel a shadow of a doubt about this search for happiness for our mind, but when that doubt again urges us to ‘ride, boldly ride’, it leaves us with a feeling of hope, that even if we don’t get there, at least hopefully, we are headed in the right direction.

Let’s read the poem a third time with both of the different ideas of happiness in mind, watching our sympathies sway back and forth between these two kinds of happiness, earthly happiness and happiness of mind, and seeing this dissonance of happinesses create a shadow of a doubt in our soul. And again the doubt urges us to boldly ride, leaving behind our earthly happiness - past the mountains of the moon, and searching into these doubts – the valley of shadow. And the more we overcome these doubts, then the more we can ride, full of confidence, in search of a happiness for our soul.

Of all of Edgar Poe’s poems, this short and simple poem has always been my favorite – on the pursuit of happiness.