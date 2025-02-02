3. Spirits of the Dead

There are three versions of this poem – the first from ‘Tamerlane and Other Poems’ (1827), the second from ‘Al Aaraaf, Tamerlane, and Minor Poems’ (1829), and the third from the manuscript.

[from ‘Al Aaraaf, Tamerlane, and Minor Poems’, with the addition of lines 19 and 20 from the manuscript]

Thy soul shall find itself alone

‘Mid dark thoughts of the grey tomb-stone —

Not one, of all the crowd, to pry

Into thine hour of secrecy:

Be silent in that solitude

Which is not loneliness — for then

The spirits of the dead who stood

In life before thee are again

In death around thee — and their will

Shall then o’ershadow thee: be still.

For the night — tho’ clear — shall frown —

And the stars shall look not down,

From their high thrones in the Heaven,

With light like Hope to mortals given —

But their red orbs, without beam,

To thy weariness shall seem

As a burning, and a fever

Which would cling to thee forever

But twill leave thee, as each star

With the dew-drop flies afar —

Now are thoughts thou shalt not banish —

Now are visions ne’er to vanish —

From thy spirit shall they pass

No more — like dew-drop from the grass:

The breeze — the breath of God — is still —

And the mist upon the hill

Shadowy — shadowy — yet unbroken,

Is a symbol and a token —

How it hangs upon the trees,

A mystery of mysteries! —

What happens to our thoughts after our death? Will what we thought and what we saw, remain with us for eternity? or is it a mystery?

[next week - 4. Evening Star]