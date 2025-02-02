Poems of Poe
3. Spirits of the Dead
There are three versions of this poem – the first from ‘Tamerlane and Other Poems’ (1827), the second from ‘Al Aaraaf, Tamerlane, and Minor Poems’ (1829), and the third from the manuscript.
[from ‘Al Aaraaf, Tamerlane, and Minor Poems’, with the addition of lines 19 and 20 from the manuscript]
Thy soul shall find itself alone
‘Mid dark thoughts of the grey tomb-stone —
Not one, of all the crowd, to pry
Into thine hour of secrecy:
Be silent in that solitude
Which is not loneliness — for then
The spirits of the dead who stood
In life before thee are again
In death around thee — and their will
Shall then o’ershadow thee: be still.
For the night — tho’ clear — shall frown —
And the stars shall look not down,
From their high thrones in the Heaven,
With light like Hope to mortals given —
But their red orbs, without beam,
To thy weariness shall seem
As a burning, and a fever
Which would cling to thee forever
But twill leave thee, as each star
With the dew-drop flies afar —
Now are thoughts thou shalt not banish —
Now are visions ne’er to vanish —
From thy spirit shall they pass
No more — like dew-drop from the grass:
The breeze — the breath of God — is still —
And the mist upon the hill
Shadowy — shadowy — yet unbroken,
Is a symbol and a token —
How it hangs upon the trees,
A mystery of mysteries! —
What happens to our thoughts after our death? Will what we thought and what we saw, remain with us for eternity? or is it a mystery?
