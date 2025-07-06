There are two versions of this poem – ‘Poems’ (1831) and ‘The Raven and Other Poems’ (1845). The first version is 46 lines, and the second version is 27 lines (omitting the first 16 lines and slightly changing the last 30 lines).

This is the longer, original version from ‘Poems’.

The Valley Nis

Far away — far away —

Far away — as far at least

Lies that valley as the day

Down within the golden east —

All things lovely — are not they

Far away — far away?

It is called the valley Nis.

And a Syriac tale there is

Thereabout which Time hath said

Shall not be interpreted.

Something about Satan's dart —

Something about angel wings —

Much about a broken heart —

All about unhappy things:

But “the valley Nis” at best

Means ‘the valley of unrest’.

Once it smiled a silent dell

Where the people did not dwell,

Having gone unto the wars —

And the sly, mysterious stars,

With a visage full of meaning,

O'er the unguarded flowers were leaning:

Or the sun ray dripped all red

Thro’ the tulips overhead,

Then grew paler as it fell

On the quiet Asphodel.

Now the unhappy shall confess

Nothing there is motionless:

Helen, like thy human eye

There th' uneasy violets lie —

There the reedy grass doth wave

Over the old forgotten grave —

One by one from the tree top

There the eternal dews do drop —

There the vague and dreamy trees

Do roll like seas in northern breeze

Around the stormy Hebrides —

There the gorgeous clouds do fly,

Rustling everlastingly,

Through the terror-stricken sky,

Rolling like a waterfall

O’er th' horizon's fiery wall —

There the moon doth shine by night

With a most unsteady light —

There the sun doth reel by day

‘Over the hills and far away’.

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

‘Nis’ (as some say) in the old English of Chaucer, means ‘is not’, and so the ‘Valley of Nis’ would seem to be the ‘Valley that is not’, that is as far away as the sunrise – when we awake from our dreams; and ‘the valley of unrest’ would seem to be the valley of unquiet dreams.

‘Asphodel’ according to our friend Homer, lies near the ‘land of dreams’ and is one of the places where the souls of people go after death – the good and the heroes, go to Elysium; the bad and the villains, go to Tartarus; and the neither-good-nor-bad and the mediocre, go to ‘quiet’ Asphodel, to see the ‘uneasy’, ‘vague’, ‘stormy’, ‘unsteady’ (moon) light (dreaming), while the sun ‘reels’ on ‘over the hills and far away’ - the only tune that Tom, the piper’s son, could play.

Another fascinating poem about thinking of life. And also, I found it fascinating because, you may have noticed, it begins with ‘far away’ and also ends with ‘far away’.

[next week - the shorter version from ‘The Raven and Other Poems’]