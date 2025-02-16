Poems of Poe
5. Imitation
This is the one version of this poem, from ‘Tamerlane and Other Poems’ (with a few spelling corrections by Thomas Mabbott).
A dark unfathom’d tide
Of interminable pride —
A mystery, and a dream,
Should my early life seem;
I say that dream was fraught
With a wild, and waking thought
Of beings that have been,
Which my spirit hath not seen,
Had I let them pass me by,
With a dreaming eye!
Let none of earth inherit
That vision of my spirit;
Those thoughts I would control,
As a spell upon his soul:
For that bright hope at last
And that light time have past,
And my worldly rest hath gone
With a sigh as it pass’d on,
I care not tho’ it perish
With a thought I then did cherish.
A poem about immortality that asks us - though life may seem like a dream, wasn’t it alive, with the thoughts of others who had gone before? And when he passes on, he wonders of the fate of that thought, that he once did cherish.
