5. Imitation

This is the one version of this poem, from ‘Tamerlane and Other Poems’ (with a few spelling corrections by Thomas Mabbott).

A dark unfathom’d tide

Of interminable pride —

A mystery, and a dream,

Should my early life seem;

I say that dream was fraught

With a wild, and waking thought

Of beings that have been,

Which my spirit hath not seen,

Had I let them pass me by,

With a dreaming eye!

Let none of earth inherit

That vision of my spirit;

Those thoughts I would control,

As a spell upon his soul:

For that bright hope at last

And that light time have past,

And my worldly rest hath gone

With a sigh as it pass’d on,

I care not tho’ it perish

With a thought I then did cherish.

A poem about immortality that asks us - though life may seem like a dream, wasn’t it alive, with the thoughts of others who had gone before? And when he passes on, he wonders of the fate of that thought, that he once did cherish.

