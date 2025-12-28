This poem first appeared in ‘Flag of Our Union’ (July 1849) as ‘Sonnet – To My Mother’, and was later edited by Rufus Griswold for Volume 2 of ‘The Works of the Late Edgar Allan Poe’ (1850), as ‘To My Mother’.

This is the version from ‘Flag of Our Union’ (1849).

Sonnet – To My Mother

Because I feel that, in the Heavens above,

The angels, whispering to one another,

Can find, among their burning terms of love,

None so devotional as that of “Mother,”

Therefore by that sweet name I long have called you —

You who are more than mother unto me,

And fill my heart of hearts, where Death installed you

In setting my Virginia’s spirit free.

My mother — my own mother, who died early,

Was but the mother of myself; but you

Are mother to the one I loved so dearly,

And thus are dearer than the mother I knew

By that infinity with which my wife

Was dearer to my soul than its soul-life.

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

Edgar Poe’s mother died from tuberculosis in 1811, when he was only two years old, and afterwards, he was raised by his foster parents – John and Frances Allan, and so, his name became Edgar Allan Poe. In 1829, on his way to attend West Point Academy, Poe moved to Baltimore, to live with his aunt, Maria Clemm, his older brother Henry, who died of tuberculosis in 1831, and Mrs. Clemm’s daughter, his cousin, Virginia, who he married in 1835, and so, his aunt Maria became his mother-in-law, who loved him like a son.

This poem was to Maria Clemm, who he loved as the mother of his love, Virginia.