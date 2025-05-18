There is only one version of this poem - from ‘Poems’ (1831), that consists of 64 lines, and that includes 24 lines of last week’s poem (17. Fairyland) with some small changes (as lines 41-64, that are here placed in italics) and that comes after 40 new lines.

This is that expanded version, that only appeared in ‘Poems’.

Fairy Land

Sit down beside me, Isabel,

Here , dearest, where the moonbeam fell

Just now so fairy-like and well.

Now thou art dress’d for paradise!

I am star-stricken with thine eyes!

My soul is lolling on thy sighs!

Thy hair is lifted by the moon

Like flowers by the low breath of June!

Sit down, sit down — how came we here?

Or is it all but a dream, my dear?

You know that most enormous flower —

That rose — that what d’ye call it — that hung

Up like a dog-star in this bower —

To-day (the wind blew, and) it swung

So impudently in my face,

So like a thing alive you know,

I tore it from its pride of place

And shook it into pieces — so

Be all ingratitude requited.

The winds ran off with it delighted,

And, thro’ the opening left, as soon

As she threw off her cloak, yon moon

Has sent a ray down with a tune.

And this ray is a fairy ray —

Did you not say so, Isabel?

How fantastically it fell

With a spiral twist and a swell,

And over the wet grass rippled away

With a tinkling like a bell!

In my own country all the way

We can discover a moon ray

Which thro’ some tatter’d curtain pries

Into the darkness of a room,

Is by (the very source of gloom)

The motes, and dust, and flies,

On which it trembles and lies

Like joy upon sorrow!

O, when will come the morrow?

Isabel! do you not fear

The night and the wonders here?

Dim vales! and shadowy floods!

And cloudy-looking woods

Whose forms we can't discover

For the tears that drip all over!

Huge moons — see! wax and wane

Again — again — again —

Every moment of the night —

Forever changing places!

How they put out the starlight

With the breath from their pale faces!

Lo! one is coming down

With its centre on the crown

Of a mountain's eminence!

Down — still down — and down —

Now deep shall be — O deep!

The passion of our sleep!

For that wide circumference

In easy drapery falls

Drowsily over halls —

Over ruin'd walls —

Over waterfalls,

(Silent waterfalls!)

O’er the strange woods — o'er the sea —

Alas! over the sea!

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

Perhaps, in this expanded version of ‘Fairyland’, is a story of the poet sharing his dream - sit down where the moonbeam fell – through the opening when the wind ran off with the rose petals – the moonbeam that tinkled like a bell of joy.

And sharing his awesome sense of humor.