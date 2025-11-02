This poem was written by Poe in February 1846, and sent to a St. Valentine’s Day party. It was published in ‘The Flag of Our Union’ (Boston, March 1849), and was edited by Rufus Griswold for Volume 2 of ‘The Works of the Late Edgar Allan Poe’ (1850).

This is the version from ‘The Flag of Our Union’ (1849).

A Valentine

For her these lines are penned, whose luminous eyes,

Brightly expressive as the twins of Laeda,

Shall find her own sweet name, that, nestling, lies

Upon this page, enwrapped from every reader.

Search narrowly this rhyme! — which holds a treasure

Divine — a talisman — an amulet

That must be worn at heart. Search well the measure —

The words — the letters themselves! Do not forget

The trivialest point, or you may lose your labor!

And yet there is in this no Gordian knot

Which one might not undo without a sabre,

If one could merely comprehend the plot.

Enwritten upon this page whereon are peering

Such eager eyes, there lies, I say, perdu

A well-known name oft uttered in the hearing

Of poets, by poets — as the name is a poet’s, too.

Its letters, although naturally lying

Like the knight Pinto — Mendez Ferdinando —

Still form a synonym for Truth. — Cease trying!

You will not read the riddle, though you do the best you can do.

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

In the poem, Poe refers to Ferdinando Mendez Pinto, a famous Portuguese explorer. His detractors made fun of his name [Mendez] to say he was lying [Mentes], because they could not believe there was truth in his memoirs of his travels to India, China and Japan, as they seemed too far-fetched. And perhaps Poe is making fun of his detractors who cannot solve the puzzle in this poem.

To read the recipient’s name, simply note the first letter of the first line, the second letter of the second line, the third letter of the third line, the fourth letter of the fourth line, and so on to the last line, to reveal the name of his friend - Frances Sargent Osgood.