2. Dreams

There are three versions of this poem – the first from ‘Tamerlane and Other Poems’ (1827), the second from the ‘North American’, Baltimore (1827), and the third from Poe’s manuscript.

[from ‘Tamerlane and Other Poems’, with a change to line 16 from the manuscript]

Oh! that my young life were a lasting dream!

My spirit not awak’ning, till the beam

Of an Eternity should bring the morrow.

Yes! tho’ that long dream were of hopeless sorrow.

’Twere better than the cold reality

Of waking life, to him whose heart must be,

And hath been still, upon the lovely earth,

A chaos of deep passion, from his birth.

But should it be — that dream eternally

Continuing — as dreams have been to me

In my young boyhood — should it thus be giv’n

’Twere folly still to hope for higher Heav’n.

For I have revell’d when the sun was bright

In the summer sky, in dreams of living light.

And loveliness, — have left my very heart

In climes of mine imagining — apart

From mine own home, with beings that have been

Of mine own thought — what more could I have seen?

’Twas once — and only once — and the wild hour

From my remembrance shall not pass — some pow’r

Or spell had bound me — ’twas the chilly wind

Came o’er me in the night, and left behind

Its image on my spirit — or the moon

Shone on my slumbers in her lofty noon

Too coldly — or the stars — howe’er it was

That dream was as that night-wind — let it pass.

I have been happy, tho’ in a dream.

I have been happy — and I love the theme:

Dreams! in their vivid colouring of life

As in that fleeting, shadowy, misty strife

Of semblance with reality which brings

To the delirious eye, more lovely things

Of Paradise and Love — and all our own!

Than young Hope in his sunniest hour hath known.

Notes: What if Life could be a dream, instead of a reality of ‘chaos of passions’. Could we still have need of hope while in a dream? Or perhaps that mixing of dreams with reality could bring us a better hope?