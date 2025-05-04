This is the one version of this poem, from ‘Al Aaraaf, Tamerlane, and Minor Poems’ (1829).

TO M——

O! I care not that my earthly lot

Hath — little of Earth in it —

That years of love have been forgot

In the fever of a minute —

I heed not that the desolate

Are happier, sweet, than I —

But that you meddle with my fate

Who am a passer-by.

It is not that my founts of bliss

Are gushing — strange! with tears —

Or that the thrill of a single kiss

Hath palsied many years —

‘Tis not that the flowers of twenty springs

Which have wither’d as they rose

Lie dead on my heart-strings

With the weight of an age of snows.

Nor that the grass — O! may it thrive!

On my grave is growing or grown —

But that, while I am dead yet alive

I cannot be, lady, alone.

[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]

A loss of love can so change us in the ‘fever of a minute’, that it can ‘meddle with (our) fate’. But though we’ve lost a love, a sorrow (a memory of love) – ‘dead yet alive’ – can stay with us.

