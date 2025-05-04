Poems of Poe
16. To M__
This is the one version of this poem, from ‘Al Aaraaf, Tamerlane, and Minor Poems’ (1829).
TO M——
O! I care not that my earthly lot
Hath — little of Earth in it —
That years of love have been forgot
In the fever of a minute —
I heed not that the desolate
Are happier, sweet, than I —
But that you meddle with my fate
Who am a passer-by.
It is not that my founts of bliss
Are gushing — strange! with tears —
Or that the thrill of a single kiss
Hath palsied many years —
‘Tis not that the flowers of twenty springs
Which have wither’d as they rose
Lie dead on my heart-strings
With the weight of an age of snows.
Nor that the grass — O! may it thrive!
On my grave is growing or grown —
But that, while I am dead yet alive
I cannot be, lady, alone.
[Note: I just like to add my own little notes that I make while reading the poem, and you may add your own different little notes, that are just as good, while you read it.]
A loss of love can so change us in the ‘fever of a minute’, that it can ‘meddle with (our) fate’. But though we’ve lost a love, a sorrow (a memory of love) – ‘dead yet alive’ – can stay with us.
