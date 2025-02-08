Schemes were being laid to either threaten and bluff the Spanish, or to threaten and bribe the Spanish, into giving up the Spanish Floridas to the United States. But the real enemy of the United States was not the Spanish, but was the British Empire. And in the middle of this political fight, the Secretary of the Treasury, Albert Gallatin, used his excuse of the primacy of reducing the government’s debt, to sway the decision of Congress.

Albert Gallatin, by Gilbert Stuart (1803)

Gallatin’s Response

Although the ‘republican’ party overwhelmingly held the majority of seats in Congress – after the last election there were 114 ‘republican’ to 28 ‘federalist’ Representatives, and 27 ‘republican’ to 7 ‘federalist’ Senators – a split was beginning to openly form inside the ‘republican’ party between the policies of President Jefferson and Secretary of State James Madison and those of John Randolph – the self-appointed leader of the ‘republican’ party in the House of Representatives.

But, perhaps also, it was really about who would be the next ‘republican’ candidate for president, since Jefferson had recently announced his decision to retire at the end of this term, in March 1809.

On December 6th 1805, Randolph would meet with President Jefferson, and he would be told that an appropriation of two million dollars was wanted for the government to purchase the Floridas, and (according to Randolph) he replied “that he would never agree to such a measure, because the money had not been asked for in the Message [to Congress]… but that even if the money had been explicitly demanded, he should have been averse to granting it, because, after the total failure of every attempt at negotiation, such a step would disgrace us forever.”

On January 3rd 1806, in a closed session of the House of Representatives, Randolph, from the committee that was referred the Messages of the President, presented their report and a resolution ‘that such number of troops as the President shall deem sufficient to protect the southern frontiers of the United States from Spanish inroad and insult, and to chastise the same, be immediately raised.’

Raising and deploying an army along the United States border with Spain, would have increased the risk that a small incident (accidental or staged) could escalate into a war! And it would have embroiled the young United States in the war then dividing Europe!

Randolph was preparing for a coming war with Spain and was opposing the President’s confidential peace proposal, because (according to Randolph) “on the record, the Executive would appear as recommending manly and vigorous measures, while Congress would appear as having forced him to abandon them, when in fact it was acting all the while at Executive instigation; ‘I do not understand this double set of opinions and principles – the one ostensible, the other real’.”

But, Randolph’s resolution was immediately followed by a second resolution ‘that (a sum) be appropriated by law for the purpose of defraying any extraordinary expenses which may be incurred in the intercourse between the United States and foreign nations’ – a sum that was actually to be used by President Jefferson to purchase the Floridas from Spain!

Then, in closed session, on January 11th, the first resolution of Randolph, on raising troops, was defeated (72 votes to 58), and, the second resolution, on the sum of money, was agreed to (77 votes to 54).

However, although unable to command the majority in the House, Randolph had nonetheless gained support of half of the ‘federalist’ members and of some of the ‘southern republican’ members.

A confidential bill was now introduced, by Barnabas Bidwell, for making provision for defraying any extraordinary expenses (in the amount of two million dollars) attending the intercourse between the United States and foreign nations – to enable the President of the United States to commence, with more effect, a negotiation for the purchase of the Spanish territories lying on the Atlantic ocean and Gulf of Mexico, and eastward of the Mississippi river, (it was passed by the House on January 16th and by the Senate on February 7th).

And on January 6th, a bill was introduced to authorize a detachment from the militia of the United States – at such time as the President shall deem necessary, to organize, arm and equip, and hold in readiness to march at a moment’s warning one hundred thousand militia, with an appropriation of $2 million, (it was passed by the House on January 27th and, finally, by the Senate on April 14th).

Congress appeared to be going in both directions - prepare for war with Spain, and prepare for peace with Spain. But, President Jefferson’s plan was to openly show the Spanish that they were preparing for a war, while unknown to the Spanish, he was secretly preparing a bid to purchase the Floridas.

But then reality began to intervene into President Jefferson’s schemes, and also into Randolph’s schemes – that the real enemy of America was not Spain, but was the British Empire!

In the Senate on January 6th, a memorial from the merchants of New York was presented stating :

“the ruinous consequences to the commerce of the United States, by the assumption of new principles in the law of nations, by the construction of the Admiralty Courts of Great Britain; also certain unlawful and piratical seizures of the property of American citizens in the west Indies, and even on our own coast; and also the defenceless state of the ports and harbors of the United States, and praying the immediate interposition of Congress.”

Similar memorials would be presented from the merchants and traders of Philadelphia (on January 15th), from the inhabitants of Salem, Massachusetts, from the merchants of Baltimore, and from the merchants of Boston (on February 3rd), and from the Chamber of Commerce of New Haven, Connecticut (on February 17th).

Next, on January 16th, a bill was brought in ‘for the protection and indemnification of American seaman’, that in violation of the 1794 Treaty of Amity, Commerce and Navigation with Great Britain, ‘His Britannic Majesty has caused to be impressed out of the ships of the United States, sailing on the high seas, divers citizens of the said United States; and has compelled them to serve on board the ships of war of His said Britannic Majesty, in violation of their liberty, and at the hazard of their lives’, but the bill was postponed for further consideration until the next session.

Then, on February 12th, a resolution was agreed to that :

“the capture and condemnation, under the orders of the British Government, and adjudications of their Courts of Admiralty, of American vessels and their cargoes, on the pretext of their being employed in a trade with the enemies of Great Britain, prohibited in time of peace, is an unprovoked aggression upon the property of the citizens of these United States, a violation of their neutral rights, and an encroachment upon their national independence.”

And on February 14th, a second resolution was agreed to that :

“the President of the United States be requested to demand the restoration of the property of their citizens captured and condemned on the pretext of its being employed in a trade with the enemies of Great Britain, prohibited in a time of peace; and the indemnification of such American citizens, for their losses and damages sustained by these captures and condemnations; and to enter into such arrangements with the British Government, on this and all other differences subsisting between the two nations (and particularly respecting the impressment of American seamen) as may be consistent with the honor and interests of the United States, and manifest their earnest desire to obtain for themselves and their citizens, by amicable negotiation, that justice to which they are entitled.”

It is important to take note, that these two Senate resolutions were the work of ‘federalist’ Massachusetts Senator John Quincy Adams.

In the House, on January 29th, a resolution was introduced by Andrew Gregg (Pennsylvania) that :

“whereas Great Britain impresses citizens of the United States, and compels them to serve on board her ships of war, and also seizes and condemns vessels belonging to citizens of the United States and their cargoes … no goods, wares or merchandise, of the growth, product or manufactures of Great Britain, or of any of the colonies or dependencies thereof, ought to be imported into the United States” (i.e. a complete embargo on trade with Great Britain).

Debate on this resolution began on March 5th, and Randolph vehemently opposed it stating that :

“I am not surprised to hear this resolution discussed by its friends as a war measure. They say (it is true) that it is not a war measure; but they defend it on principles which would justify none but war measures, and seem pleased with the idea that it may prove the forerunner of war. If war is necessary – if we have reached this point – let us have war. But while I have life, I will never consent to these incipient war measures, which, in their commencement breathe nothing but peace, though they plunge at last into war …”

And why was Randolph so gung-ho for a war against Spain, but so opposed to a war with Britain? He continued :

“But you have not a prospect of gathering glory, and what seems to the gentleman from Massachusetts, much dearer, profit, by privateering, but you will be able to make a conquest of Canada and Nova Scotia. Indeed! Then, sir, we shall catch a Tartar. I confess, however, I have no desire to see the Senators and Representatives of the Canadian French, or of the tories and refugees of Nova Scotia, sitting on this floor or that of the other House – to see them becoming members of the Union, and participating equally in our political rights. And on what other principle would the gentleman from Massachusetts be for incorporating those provinces with us? Or on what other principle could it be done under the Constitution? If the gentleman has no other bounty to offer us for going to war, than the incorporation of Canada and Nova Scotia with the United States, I am for remaining at peace.”

Let’s see what Randolph was thinking - he wanted war with Spain, he wanted peace with Britain, and he opposed Canada becoming part of the Union. What kind of political grouping of factionalized ‘northern federalists’ and disgruntled ‘southern republicans’ was he speaking to?

He then continued, with bizarre logic, that :

“I declare, in the face of day, that this Government was not instituted for the purpose of offensive war. No! It was framed (to use its own language) ‘for the common defence and the general welfare’, which are inconsistent with offensive war. I call that offensive war, which goes out of our jurisdiction and limits for the attainment and protection of objects, not within those limits, and that jurisdiction ...”

And he followed with his strange apology for British impressment of American sailors, that :

“Now, sir, let gentlemen lay their hands upon their hearts and answer sincerely if they do not believe this resolution has the power to take one American seaman out of a British ship of war? Are gentlemen hostile to impressment, and yet friendly to a naval war – to systems which must eventuate in the introduction of this system at home, in the subversion of our liberties? … They will find that Great Britain is compelled to resort to it, to maintain her naval power and her existence. And it is because I am opposed to resorting to the same expedient (for will any man pretend that a great navy can be manned without recurring to it?) – because I think it abhorrent to the genius of a free people, that I am against rushing into that naval war, into which gentlemen wish to precipitate us. No, sir, you cannot command seamen for your navy, in time of war, without impressment …”

“With all their bravery, many a man who would willingly meet the corsairs, or even the Dons and Monsieurs, would feel reluctant to be led to battle against a British fleet – and why sir? Because, waiving other considerations, a great proportion of our seamen are foreigners – natives of Great Britain – who still feel prejudices for their parent country … The moment you make war, much more if you resort to impressments, the American sailor vanishes, he becomes a subject of Denmark: with the first frost, he disappears in a night.” (?!?)

He continued that the ability to coerce Great Britain was not within the compass of this nation’s power, and that the United States could not afford to pay for so dear a defence of its commerce and navigation, and that he instead preferred a negotiation with Britain –

“will you await its issue, or will you precipitate yourself into a measure which must put all negotiations aside, which must eventuate in war?”

For someone who was so much in favor of confrontation with Spain, Randolph was so decidedly opposed to any type of confrontation with Britain, however!

Randolph and Burr seemed to be pursuing the same objectives! Perhaps, if Jefferson would not give Burr the war that he wanted with Spain, then maybe, Randolph could!

A second resolution was then introduced by Joseph Nicholson (Maryland) and debated that :

“it shall not be lawful to import into the United States … from any port or place situated in Great Britain or Ireland, or in any of the colonies or dependencies of Great Britain, any goods, wares, or merchandises, of the following description, that is to say: All articles of which leather is the material of chief value … silk … hemp or flax … tin or brass … woollen cloths … woollen hosiery … window glass … silver and plated wares … paper of every description … nails and spikes … hats … clothing ready made … millinery of all kinds … playing cards … beer, ale and porter, and pictures and prints.”

It was estimated (probably by Gallatin) that Gregg’s non-importation resolution would cost the federal Treasury as much as $5 million a year. The Nicholson resolution was supposed to apply only to such British goods as might be replaced by other nations, or might be produced at home.

After much debate, on March 17th, the second resolution (of Nicholson) was agreed to by the House (87 votes to 35), and the first resolution (of Gregg, for a complete embargo) was withdrawn. A bill was introduced for this selective non-importation.

But Randolph opposed this bill as well, stating that :

“if once we establish the principle that commerce must be protected by an armed force, this nation is ruined. We must build fleets and raise armies … We are willing to protect commerce in the only way in which we are able, by discriminating duties, and preserving a neutral position.”

But, it was passed by the House on March 26th, and by the Senate on April 15th.

Further, on March 25th, three resolutions were introduced –

1. that $150,000 be appropriated ‘to enable the President of the United States to cause our ports and harbors to be better fortified and protected against any insult or injury’;

2. that $250,000 be appropriated ‘to enable the President of the United States to cause to be built a number of gunboats, not exceeding fifty, for the better protection of the harbors, coasts, and commerce of the United States’; and

3. that $660,000 be appropriated ‘to enable the President of the United States to cause to be built six line-of-battle ships, to be added to the Naval Establishment of the United States’.

The first two resolutions were agreed to, but the third resolution, the Secretary of the Navy’s request for the construction of the ships-of-the-line (called the 74’s) was rejected – the ‘republicans’ were again following behind Gallatin’s financial recipe.

Only small gunboats (to guard the rivers against Spain), and no battle ships (to guard the open seas against Britain) would be built - Gallatin was tipping the scale in Randolph’s favor!

A bill, including the two approved resolutions, was passed by the House on April 14th and was passed by the Senate on April 19th.

Earlier, to turn Congress’s attention back towards Spain, on March 20th a message from President Jefferson was sent to Congress that informed them of an incident on the Sabine river – that the United States considered to be the ‘status quo’ western boundary line of Louisiana. While Jefferson’s administration was trying to negotiate a western boundary of Louisiana at the Colorado river, the Spanish government was insisting that the western boundary was at the Red river.

Spanish troops from their post at Nacogdoches (just west of the Sabine river) had been sent eastward to Adais (on Bayou Pierre – just west of the American post at Natchitoches on the Red river) to inform the inhabitants of ‘the allegiance that they owed to His Catholic Majesty’ and that ‘the Red river would be the boundary line between the Spanish country and the United States’.

On orders from Secretary of War Dearborn, American troops from Fort Claiborne at Natchitoches were sent to confront the Spanish troops and to order them to withdraw back west of the Sabine river. In early April, the Spanish Viceroy urged the Spanish troops in Texas to use caution and to avoid becoming the aggressor in any conflict with the United States, and they withdrew back to the Sabine river.

However, rumors of Burr’s preparations in the west were being sent from the Spanish agents in Louisiana to the Spanish officials in New Spain.

On April 9th, the Spanish Governor of Texas, Antonio Cordero, wrote to General Salcedo that :

“some ten thousand men, subjects of the United States, are being prepared in Kentucky with the object of overpowering the uninhabited provinces of this kingdom and our Indian allies, with no respect for the boundaries of Louisiana. You will therefore take extraordinary precautions toward putting the country in a good state of defense ...”

Spain was aware of the two opposing sides of American policy being fought out, but was unsure of which faction would prevail. In spite of President Jefferson’s flaws, the faction behind Burr and Randolph was seen as leading to disaster and war.

[ next week - chapter 11 - the Washita Cover Story ]

