On the Trail of the Treasonous

The Trial of Aaron Burr, by C.W. Jeffreys (Burr is seated to the left of his legal team)

The Trial for Treason

On August 3rd, the prisoner, Aaron Burr, was brought into court, with Chief Justice John Marshall presiding, with George Hay, William Wirt and Alexander MacRae counsel for the prosecution, and with Edmund Randolph, John Wickham, Benjamin Botts, John Baker, Luther Martin, and Charles Lee as Burr’s counsel.

As well as the 40 witnesses that had been heard at the grand jury, an additional 61 witnesses were named, to be summoned to testify by the prosecution.

On Monday August 10th began the difficult task of selecting from among the panel of 48 men – 12 from Wood county and 36 from the Richmond Virginia district – twelve unbiased and impartial jurors, difficult due to opinions having been made from hearsay, rumors or newspaper reports that were unfavorable or hostile to Burr, or due to having been engaged in suppressing the insurrection. Of that first panel of 48 men, only four were elected to be jurors, the others were either excused or rejected.

By Saturday, a second panel of 48 potential jurors was brought into the court, and after being questioning, four jurors were agreed to and were sworn in on Saturday and the last 4 jurors were agreed to and sworn in on Monday. The indictment from the grand jury was then read, and George Hay addressed the jury and opened the government prosecutor’s case by calling General Eaton as a witness. But Burr objected to this ordering of the witnesses, asserting that the act of treason had to be proved first – that this ‘fact’ must first be proved.

The next day, Tuesday August 18th, Judge Marshall answered with his opinion that :

“… the crime alleged in the indictment, consists of the fact and of the intention with which that fact was committed … the intention which is considered as relevant in this stage of the inquiry is the intention which composes a part of the crime, the intention with which the overt act itself was committed. The testimony disclosing both the fact and the intention must be relevant … This species of testimony (…) does not itself prove the intention with which the act was performed, but it renders other testimony probable which goes to that intention …”

and he allowed General Eaton as a witness. General Eaton gave his testimony, and was examined and cross-examined. Next, Commodore Truxton testified and was questioned, and was followed by Peter Taylor, a gardener on Blennerhassett’s island.

John Morgan testified on Wednesday August 19th, and was followed by his father, Colonel George Morgan, and his brother Thomas Morgan. The next witnesses were Jacob Allbright, William Love and Dudley Woodbridge.

The next day, Thursday, the jury heard from the witnesses Simeon Poole, Maurice Belknap, and Edmund Dana, and on Friday heard from the witnesses Israel Miller and Pearley Howe.

Then began an argument by Burr’s counsel, first by John Wickham and followed by Edmund Randolph, that since Burr was in Kentucky at the time of the events that occurred at Blennerhassett’s island (the place of the overt act of treason) that he could not be found to have committed treason since ‘an intention to commit treason is an offence entirely distinct from the actual commission of that crime’, that the prosecution had no right to introduce ‘other evidence with respect to the intention’, and that further evidence that was not concerning what took place on Blennerhassett’s island could not be presented until an act of treason had first been proved to the satisfaction of the court.

Over the course of the next week, in response to this motion, Alexander MacRae and William Wirt would argue the government’s case against the motion, then Benjamin Botts argued for the motion, George Hay argued against the motion, and Charles Lee, Luther Martin, and Edmund Randolph argued for the motion.

Judge Marshall delivered his opinion on Monday August 31st, stating that :

“Treason against the United States shall consist only in levying war against them”, and that “all those who perform the various and essential military parts of prosecuting the war, which must be assigned to different persons, may with correctness and accuracy be said to levy war … and to commit treason under the constitution”.

[“Treason against the United States, shall consist only in levying war against them, or in adhering to their enemies, giving them aid and comfort”. – United States Constitution, Article 3, Section iii.]

Judge Marshall also referred to the 1794 insurrection in western Pennsylvania (when Edmund Randolph was Secretary of State) that :

“in his charge to the grand jury when John Fries was indicted in consequence of a forcible opposition to the direct tax, Judge Iredell said, ‘I think I am warranted in saying that if, in the case of the insurgents who may come under your consideration, the intention was to prevent by force of arms the execution of any act of the Congress of the United States altogether, any forcible opposition calculated to carry that intention into effect, was a levying of war against the United States, and of course an act of treason.’ To levy war then, according to this opinion of Judge Iredell, required the actual exertion of force.”

And Judge Marshall also referred to Judge Chase’s opinion before the second trial of John Fries, that :

“if a body of people conspire and meditate an insurrection to resist or oppose the execution of a statute of the United States by force, they are only guilty of a high misdemeanor; but if they proceed to carry such intention into execution by force, that they are guilty of the treason of levying war” … “that a combination or conspiracy to levy war against the United States is not treason unless combined with an attempt to carry such combination or conspiracy into execution; some actual force or violence must be used in pursuance of such design to levy war … any force connected with the intention will constitute the crime of levying of war.”

[Conspiring to commit treason is not treason, but is only a high misdemeanor. Treason requires an actual exertion of force.]

It must also be remembered that in the Swartwout and Bollman cases, Judge Marshall ruled that to conspire to levy war against the United States is different from actually to levy war, there must be an actual assembling of men for the treasonable purpose to constitute a levying of war. Levying an army may or may not be treason, and this depends on the intention with which it is levied. If this enterprise was against Mexico, it amounted to a high misdemeanor; if against any American territory, it was levying war against the United States.

But regarding the case against Burr, the government said that :

trying to prove that “a design to overturn the government of the United States in New Orleans by force would have been unquestionably a design which if carried into execution would have been treason; and the assemblage of a body of men for the purpose of carrying it into execution would amount to levying of war against the United States.”

To this, Judge Marshall asked :

“now what could reasonably be said to be an assemblage of a body of men for the purpose of overturning the government of the United States in New Orleans by force? Certainly an assemblage in force: an assemblage prepared and intending to act with force: a military assemblage.”

[to prove treason, an military assemblage - that was prepared and intending to use force - must be proved]

But, he said that :

“the guilt of the accused, if there be any guilt, does not consist in the assemblage; for he was not a member of it. The simple fact of assemblage no more affects one absent man than another. His guilt then consists in procuring the assemblage and upon this fact depends his criminality. The proof relative to the character of an assemblage must be the same whether a man be present or absent. In the general, to charge any individual with the guilt of an assemblage, the fact of his presence must be proved: it constitutes an essential part of the overt act. If then the procurement be substituted in the place of presence, does it not also constitute an essential part of the overt act? must it not also be proved? …”

[but Burr was not a part of the assemblage, he wasn’t there - at Blennerhassett’s island. But did he bring about the assemblage?]

“If procurement take the place of presence and become part of the overt act, then no presumptive evidence, no facts from which the procurement may be conjectured or inferred, can satisfy the constitution and the law. The mind is not to be led to the conclusion that the individual was present by a train of conjectures, of inferences, or of reasoning; the fact must be proved by two witnesses. Neither, where procurement supplies the want of presence, is the mind to be conducted to the conclusion that the accused procured the assembly, by a train of conjectures of inferences or of reasoning; the fact itself must be proved by two witnesses, and must have been committed within the district.”

[if Burr did bring about the assemblage, then it must be proved, not by conjectures or inferences - but by (at least) two witnesses.]

“If it be said that the advising or procurement of treason is a secret transaction, which can scarcely ever be proved in the manner required by this opinion, the answer which will readily suggest itself is, that the difficulty of proving a fact will not justify conviction without proof. Certainly it will not justify conviction without a direct and positive witness in a case where the constitution requires two. The more correct inference from this circumstance would seem to be, that the advising of the fact is not within the constitutional definition of the crime. To advise or procure a treason is in the nature of conspiring or plotting treason, which is not treason in itself ...”

[but the bringing about, or advising, the assemblage is conspiring to commit treason, it is not treason.]

“The present indictment charges the prisoner with levying war against the United States, and alleges an overt act of levying war. That overt act must be proved, according to the mandates of the constitution and of the act of congress, by two witnesses. It is not proved by a single witness ...”

“The result of the whole is a conviction, as complete as the mind of the court is capable of receiving on a complex subject, that the motion must prevail.”

“No testimony relative to the conduct or declarations of the prisoner elsewhere and subsequent to the transaction on Blennerhassett's island can be admitted; because such testimony, being in its nature merely corroborative and incompetent to prove the overt act in itself, is irrelevant until there be proof of the overt act by two witnesses.”

[the prosecution failed to prove the actual fact of treason]

The next day, Hay said that he had nothing more to offer to the jury ‘of evidence or argument’ and ‘must leave the case with the jury’.

The jury retired and shortly returned to say that :

“we of the jury say that Aaron Burr is not proved to be guilty under this indictment by any evidence submitted to us. We therefore find him not guilty.”

The following day, Hay began by dropping the treason case against Blennerhassett and Israel Smith that was to have occurred at Blennerhassett’s island in Virginia, but said that he would move to commit both of them along with Burr, for treason and to transmit them to Ohio, where the overt act of treason was to have been committed – at the mouth of the Cumberland river.

Hay was concerned that the law for treason prevented prosecution after three years – ‘to the end of the next session of congress, and no longer’, so that if Burr was first tried and found guilty of the misdemeanor in Virginia and he served a sentence, then the time limits would have passed before Burr could be prosecuted for treason in Kentucky, and he therefore would be exonerated!

Judge Marshall said that :

“it is a difficulty not easy to remove, to shew how he can be rightly transmitted to any other court while he is under prosecution in this court for an offence adjudged to have been committed within its jurisdiction … It is therefore out of the power of the court to send him to another district to be tried for another offence while he is held by recognisance to answer this indictment.”

[Marshall couldn’t transmit Burr to Kentucky when he was still under arrest for a crime here in Virginia]

Hay then instead prepared to begin the trial against Burr for the misdemeanor – of setting on foot, and providing the means, to begin a military expedition against the dominions of the king of Spain. Burr was discharged from the indictment for treason, and was then bailed to answer for this charge of the misdemeanor.

The court ordered that a jury be summoned, and the trail began on September 9th. An argument soon ensued on the admissibility of testimony. On September 14th, Judge Marshall issued his opinion, that:

“The rule of evidence which rejects mere hearsay testimony, which excludes from trials of a criminal or civil nature the declarations of any other individual than of him against whom the proceedings are instituted, has been generally deemed all essential to the correct administration of justice.”

[hearsay by someone else cannot be used against you]

“The first exception is that in case of a conspiracy; the acts, and it is said by some, the declarations, of all the conspirators may be given in evidence on the trial of any one of them, for the purpose of proving the conspiracy; and this case, it is alleged, comes within the exception.”

[except in conspiracy cases, hearsay can be allowed to prove the conspiracy]

“Cases of conspiracy may be of two descriptions: 1st. Where the conspiracy is the crime … 2nd. Where the crime consists in the intention … In the case at bar, the crime consists not in intention, but in acts. The act of Congress does not extend to the secret design, if not carried into open deed, nor to any conspiracy, however extensive, if it do not amount to beginning or setting on foot a military expedition. The indictment contains no allusion to a conspiracy, and of consequence, the issue to be tried by the jury is not whether any conspiracy has taken place, but whether the particular facts charged in the indictment have been committed.”

[but the case against Burr is not a conspiracy to commit a crime, but to having committed the crime]

“I have not been able to find in the books a single decision or a solitary dictum which would countenance the attempt that is now made to introduce as testimony the declarations of third persons, made in the absence of the person on trial, under the idea of a conspiracy, where no conspiracy is alleged in the indictment.”

[testimony about a conspiracy cannot be used as evidence because Burr isn’t being charged with conspiracy]

“The indictment charges the accused in separate counts with beginning, with setting on foot, with preparing, and with providing the means for a military expedition to be carried on against a nation at peace with the United States. Any legal testimony which applies to any one of these counts is relevant. That which applies to none must be irrelevant.”

“It is then the opinion of the court, that the declarations of third persons, not forming a part of the transaction, and not made in the presence of the accused, cannot be received in this case. That the acts of the accomplices, except so far as they prove the character or object of the expedition, cannot be given in evidence.

That the acts of the accused in a different district, which constitute in themselves substantive cause for a prosecution, cannot be given in evidence, unless they go directly to prove the charges laid in the indictment. That any legal testimony which shows the expedition to be military, or to have been designed against the dominions of Spain, may be received. That any testimony showing that the accused performed within the district any one of the acts charged in the indictment may be received.”

[any testimony must apply to the act of an expedition against Spain, and must have occurred in the actual district in which the misdemeanor was to have taken place]

The next day, Hay said that the court’s opinion would exclude almost the whole of the testimony of his witnesses, and so he moved the court to discharge the jury. When this was objected to by the defendant, the court ruled that as this stage of the case, the jury could not be discharged without mutual consent, and that therefore the jury must give a verdict. The jury then retired, and shortly returned with a verdict of ‘Not Guilty’.

